Harcourts Full Circle and Harcourts Blue takes a stand against violence against woman

The march itself

Contact

Simon Smith

***@harcourts.co.za Simon Smith

End

-- Estate agents from Harcourts Full Circle & Harcourts Blue in Germiston and Boksburg participated in the Harcourts Foundation event "Walk a mile in their shoes" which is an education and awareness campaign aimed at creating awareness around the issue of violence against woman in South Africa.Simon Smith the owner of Harcourts Full Circle and Harcourts Blue said that violence against woman is a massive problem in South Africa. Each agent that participated raised a minimum of R1000.00 which was donated on the day to iDuc which is a non profit organization that creates awareness and provides education around this important issue. iDuc also provides support and advice to victims of violence. A total of R 227 000.00 was raised and handed over the iDuc on the day.Smith further commented saying that he was immensely proud of all the men from his team who donned high heel shoes and walked a mile alongside their female colleagues in a march which took place on Saturday 25March at the Walter Sisulu Bontanical Gardens. "Today we have taken a stand and made a clear statement that violence in any form but particularly violence against woman is not acceptable and that every man should always stand up and speak out against it.For more information about iDUC: http://www.iduc.co.za