New Jersey Inventory Professional Earns Appraisal Examiner Certification

National Inventory Certification Association announces that member John Maida has achieved his Appraisal Examiner Certification.
 
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that John Maida, owner of WJ Home Inventory, has recently earned the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE).

The growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for contents inventory professionals to serve as an Appraisal Examiner. This certification provides the credentials to assist appraisers by collecting the required information they need to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report.

The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service, providing the opportunity for appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners, and for Certified NICA members to grow their businesses..The CAE designation signifies that these inventory professionals have the knowledge and information required to collect and provide the necessary information for an appraiser to assign value. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between these two industries.

When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser.

"Adding property appraisal services to my home inventory options enables me to serve my clients' needs when they are asking for valuations of their antiques, collectibles, etc. Achieving this certification shows clients and referral sources that I value education and choose to raise my professionalism to another level," John explained, when asked why he decided to earn his Certified Appraisal Examiner in addition to the Certified Inventory Specialist designation he already achieved.

To help ensure that the inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification. Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) or Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation can apply for this additional level. They are also required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective chosen from the NICA curriculum. This Committee included Members of NICA, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors.

Based in Cherry Hill, NJ, WJ Home Inventory offers examiner appraisal and contents inventory services in the State of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit http://www.wjhomeinventory.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
End
Source:WJ Home Inventory
Email:***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com Email Verified
Tags:Appraisal Examiner, Home Inventory, Certification
Industry:Business
Location:Cherry Hill - New Jersey - United States
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2017
