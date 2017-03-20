IAGHS pays tribute to late Yeye-Oba of Eti Oni

Osun

-- On behalf of the Executive Committee and Members of the International Academy for Genealogical and Heraldic Studies I would like to take a moment to pay a tribute to Her Royal Highness Yeye Margaret Kehinde Olatunde Thompson, The Yeye-Oba of Eti Oni, Osun State, Nigeria who passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017.The Yeye-Oba of Eti Oni was a beloved mother of our Fellow and Traditional Nigerian Monarch Oba Dokun Thompson, Olooni of Eti Oni.She was a diligent Christian who inspired thousands of people from all walks of lives, she lived her life pursuing selfless goals and was referred to as 'Mama Blessed' because of the Christian organisation known as Blessed Society that she founded in April 2005 when cultism in Nigerian universities reached an endemic stage with the society engaging the younger generation through the scriptures by producing and distributing tracts and Bibles to educate and advise the young ones to shun cultism and embrace Christ even before they get into university. The society started with 11 members and today are in 7 chapters across the Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Oyo State, Nigeria.According to the Vicar of St Anne's Anglican Church Molete, Ibadan, Nigeria her passing has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.It has been announced that the funeral ceremonies have been fixed for April 25, 27 and 28, 2017. May her soul rest in peace.