PALM BEACH OPERA Announces Chorus Auditions on April 21-22

The Chorus in Rigoletto

End

-- Palm Beach Opera Announces Chorus AuditionsWest Palm Beach, FL - Chorus auditions for Palm Beach Opera's 2018 season will be held on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, 2017.Palm Beach Opera's 2018 season repertoire includes the annual Opera @ The Waterfront concert, Giacomo Puccini's Tosca, Leonard Bernstein's Candide, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, each of which include opportunities for choristers.Auditions are by appointment only, and applicants must complete and submit the audition request form prior to Friday, April 14, 2017. The form may be found at: www.pbopera.org/about-us-2/audition-form/Auditions are available for men and women singers ages 18 and older. Professional singers with training and experience with operatic literature and performance are encouraged to apply.All singers must prepare two classical songs or arias, at least one of which must be in a foreign language (preferably Italian, French, or German). A pianist will be provided.Led by Associate Conductor Greg Ritchey, the Palm Beach Opera Chorus is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence. South Florida Classical Review recently praised the ensemble's "razor-sharp intonation and glowing, well-blended tones" in this season's Madama Butterfly, and singled out their precision and "impressive heft" in the critically-acclaimed production of Rigoletto.Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence and to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents main stage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.Contacts at Palm Beach Opera:Rick ZulloMarketing and PR Manager561.835.7550rzullo@pbopera.orgJames BarbatoArtistic Coordinator561.835.7552jbarbato@pbopera.org