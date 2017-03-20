BestSoft Nigeria Announces Free Internship Training for 1800 Unemployed Graduates in 36 States

Media Contact

-- To further his focus in creating jobs, employment opportunities and self empowerment for graduates, BestSoft Nigeria in partnership with Ndifreke Atauyo will train and empower 1,800 unemployed graduates in Nigeria through entrepreneurial skills on Web Design and Development.The training will take place in 36 States and provide hands-on work experience for 2 days, providing graduates the opportunity to work directly with inspiring and experienced web professionals.Starting a web business is virtually free. Web design is a lucrative business, with an increase in the number of websites and new businesses going online, a new window of opportunities has opened for unemployed graduates in Nigeria. The entry to web business is open and requires almost no cost.The requirement to web design is the skills to build a website in minutes using Wordpress or Joomla, registering domain names, web host, digital marketing and SEO. This enables web designers to reach a wider target market to grow their clientele with people who search for web design services online.BestSoft Nigeria is giving out 1,800 .com domain names and web hosting accounts for one year free. The following are the list of assistance BestSoft Nigeria will offer to each trainee for free:.com domain name500MB web hostingPremium Wordpress/Joomla templateSEO Training, Link Building Strategies and Press Releases Courses.Investment Traffic (advertise on Google for a month before payment)Application for the training is free and must be submitted online at http://www.bestsoftnigeria.bizThe training will commence in January 2018 to December 2019. 50 unemployed graduates will be selected in every state for enrollment and will be announced via press releases issued by eReleases, PRWeb, PRLeap, Apollopressrelease, EmailWire, Marketwire and posted online on Jobberman and 5 Newspapers/National Dailies on 1st December 2017.With boom in web design business, BestSoft Nigeria is a breath of fresh air. Ndifreke Atauyo (http://www.ndee.org)is intent to tour 36 States in Nigeria to invest and empower 1,800 unemployed graduates over the next 2 years.Photos of past seminars and breakfast mastermind trainings hosted by Ndifreke Atauyo, including attendees' success stories can be accessed at http://www.bestsoftnigeria.bizAbout BestSoft NigeriaSince 2002, BestSoft Nigeria has been an expert in web design, SEO, PPC, Press Releases, and Digital Marketing with head office in Calabar, Cross River. We had worked with over 2,000 clients worldwide. We have a network of 20+ websites and businesses online.Ndifreke Atauyo is a self-made millionaire web designer in Calabar and philanthropist who has empowered the less privilege through Jobs, Mentoring, Coaching and Entrepreneurship. With entrepreneurial spirit in 2002, Ndifreke founded BestSoft Nigeria while he was a student at University of Calabar, UNICAL. Hundreds of students, entrepreneurs, professionals, businesses, bloggers, companies, have benefited from his free seminars, workshops, mastermind, webinars, newsletters and online live chat training sessions.Contact:Ndifreke AtauyoBestSoft Nigeria18 Atakpa Lane, Calabar, Cross River, NigeriaTel: +2348033911297 WhatsApp: +2348102410932info@bestsoftnigeria.biz