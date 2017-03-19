 
Industry News





Casting of Bollywood Movies "Chormandli" and "Amazing City"

The casting for the two most aspiring bollywood movies are now on schedule. Lead actress position has been filled, and now other roles still under casting.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- KKOFFEE's two Bollywood project "Chormndli" and "Amazing City" are now open for casting.

KKOFFEE's new Bollywood Launch "Seyma Arslan" is casted as lead in both the Films and for other roles casting is still on.

Many aspiring actresses have been launched by KKOFFEE in Bollywood and Hollywood film industry. While some managed to kick start their career, others just diminished in the background. These actresses were lucky to have been introduced to Bollywood or Hollywood by KKOFFEE because its name itself puts an added advantage to their film career. KKOFFEE would either take these beautiful ladies in their film or their financed films or recommend them to some high profile film makers. KKOFFEE has given several Bollywood/Hollywood aspirants a chance to make their own destiny in Bollywood/Hollywood. They has been a mentor for many aspiring youngsters and constantly advices them about their career choices.

About Film Chormandli

Plot of Movie: The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.
Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.
Roles:
Ram (Lead Actor)
Sneha (Lead Actress), Casted SEYMA ARSLAN
Shekar (Lead Actor)
Priya (Lead Actress)
Dev (Supporting)
Jyoti (Supporting)
Anu Anti (Character Actress)
Javed (Terrorist Head)
N M Bhom ( Politician)
Other Supporting Roles and crew.

Specification of Movie:
Runtime  2 hr 48 min (168 min)
Sound Mix  Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color  Color
Aspect Ratio  2.35 : 1
Camera  Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format  Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process  Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic) (source format)
Printed Film Format  D-Cinema

Film Location:

Chandigarah: 18 Days Schedule

Delhi: 10 Days Schedule

Singapore: 5 Days Schedule

Sydney: 5 Days Schedule

London: 12 Days Schedule

Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule

Budget:

Rs. 57,00,00,000 (estimated)

Financed by: ADD FINANCE

Insurance: New India Insurance

Workshop: 10 Days (Chandigarah)

Other Crew:

Film Direction: Himanshu Sharma

Film Producer: VM

Casting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC

Casting Director: Auysh Mahel

Costume Designer and Supply: VM Collection

Travel, Transportation and VISA: Adda Tours

Specification:

S.No.  Role  Age  Specification  Pay  Remark
1.  Ram  20 to 34 Yrs  Cute, Young Look, Athletic Body  20 Lakh to 50 Lakh  35 Min on Screen
2.  Sneha  Casted Seyma Arslan
3.  Shekar  20 to 35 Yrs  Muscular, Bold   20 Lakh to 50 Lakh  30 Min on Screen
4.  Priya  20 to 35 Yrs  Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy.  15 Lakh to 25 Lakh  20 Min on Screen
5.  Dev  20 to 30 Yrs  Plus Size  5 Lakh to 7 Lakh  18 Min on Screen
6.  Jyoti  20 to 30 Yrs  Plus Size  5 Lakh to  7 Lakh  15 Min on Screen
7.  Anu  50 or Above Yrs  Character Role  2 Lakh to 3 Lakh  12 Min on Screen
8.  Javed  35 to 45 Yrs  Negative Shed  5 Lakh to 8 Lakh  22 Min on Screen
9.  N. M. Bhoom  45 or Above Yrs  Politician Look  2 Lakh to 3 Lakh  10 Min on Screen

Details can be found on: http://kkoffees.com/film6.pdf

About Film Amazing City

Plot of Movie: Film is all about the concept of the Dwarika City of Lord Krishna, but this is an hypothetical concept/story of the city which has no relevance with any religion or king or Lord Krishna, which suppose to exist inside water along with the land too. The city ruled with the Lord Krishna and love, affection charm happiness exist in the city. Someday, other kingdom, wants to won the city, the story is about the king and his family how they save this city from the great war and fall with love and affection again.

Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs., above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.

Casting for following roles:

Rama (Lead Actor)
Savitri (Lead Actress), Casted SEYMA ARSLAN
Sharwan (Lead Actor)
Minakshi (Lead Actress)
Dev (Supporting)
Dipika (Supporting)
Queen Jasoda (Character Actress)
Babar (Other King)
Narendera (Warrior)
Other Supporting Roles

>>>>> Details about casting and roles are at following links:
1. www.indiamm.in
2. www.kkoffees.com/amazingcityfilm.pdf
3. https://pro-labs.imdb.com/casting/notice/no3297980532?s=f...

About Specification and other details of the film:

Budget:
USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)
Financed by: ADD FINANCE
Insurance: New India Insurance
Workshop: 10 Days (Paris)

Other Crew:
Film Direction: Jack
Film Producer: VM
Casting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC
Casting Director: Auysh Mahel
Costume Designer and Supply: VM Collection

IMDB LINK: https://pro-labs.imdb.com/title/tt6675196?rf=cons_tt_indev_note&ref_=cons_tt_indev_note

Specification of Movie:

Runtime  2 hr 52 min (168 min)
Sound Mix  Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color  Color
Aspect Ratio  2.35 : 1
Camera  Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format  Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process  Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic) (source format)
Printed Film Format  D-Cinema

Film Location:
Dwarka: 18 Days Schedule
Nice (France): 20 Days Schedule
Rome: 12 Days Schedule
Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule
Distribution: ETHEATER LLC
We are inviting the profiles and other suggestion for the film.
Contact: afpconsultant@gmail.com, info@kkoffees.com

Whats app/Call: ++33-644640999

Contact
ZARA AKHTAR
KKOFFEE
***@etheaterllc.in
End
