Casting of Bollywood Movies "Chormandli" and "Amazing City"
The casting for the two most aspiring bollywood movies are now on schedule. Lead actress position has been filled, and now other roles still under casting.
KKOFFEE's new Bollywood Launch "Seyma Arslan" is casted as lead in both the Films and for other roles casting is still on.
Many aspiring actresses have been launched by KKOFFEE in Bollywood and Hollywood film industry. While some managed to kick start their career, others just diminished in the background. These actresses were lucky to have been introduced to Bollywood or Hollywood by KKOFFEE because its name itself puts an added advantage to their film career. KKOFFEE would either take these beautiful ladies in their film or their financed films or recommend them to some high profile film makers. KKOFFEE has given several Bollywood/Hollywood aspirants a chance to make their own destiny in Bollywood/Hollywood. They has been a mentor for many aspiring youngsters and constantly advices them about their career choices.
About Film Chormandli
Plot of Movie: The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.
Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.
Roles:
Ram (Lead Actor)
Sneha (Lead Actress), Casted SEYMA ARSLAN
Shekar (Lead Actor)
Priya (Lead Actress)
Dev (Supporting)
Jyoti (Supporting)
Anu Anti (Character Actress)
Javed (Terrorist Head)
N M Bhom ( Politician)
Other Supporting Roles and crew.
Specification of Movie:
Runtime 2 hr 48 min (168 min)
Sound Mix Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color Color
Aspect Ratio 2.35 : 1
Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic)
Printed Film Format D-Cinema
Film Location:
Chandigarah:
Delhi: 10 Days Schedule
Singapore: 5 Days Schedule
Sydney: 5 Days Schedule
London: 12 Days Schedule
Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule
Budget:
Rs. 57,00,00,000 (estimated)
Financed by: ADD FINANCE
Insurance: New India Insurance
Workshop: 10 Days (Chandigarah)
Other Crew:
Film Direction: Himanshu Sharma
Film Producer: VM
Casting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC
Casting Director: Auysh Mahel
Costume Designer and Supply: VM Collection
Travel, Transportation and VISA: Adda Tours
Specification:
S.No. Role Age Specification Pay Remark
1. Ram 20 to 34 Yrs Cute, Young Look, Athletic Body 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 35 Min on Screen
2. Sneha Casted Seyma Arslan
3. Shekar 20 to 35 Yrs Muscular, Bold 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 30 Min on Screen
4. Priya 20 to 35 Yrs Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. 15 Lakh to 25 Lakh 20 Min on Screen
5. Dev 20 to 30 Yrs Plus Size 5 Lakh to 7 Lakh 18 Min on Screen
6. Jyoti 20 to 30 Yrs Plus Size 5 Lakh to 7 Lakh 15 Min on Screen
7. Anu 50 or Above Yrs Character Role 2 Lakh to 3 Lakh 12 Min on Screen
8. Javed 35 to 45 Yrs Negative Shed 5 Lakh to 8 Lakh 22 Min on Screen
9. N. M. Bhoom 45 or Above Yrs Politician Look 2 Lakh to 3 Lakh 10 Min on Screen
Details can be found on: http://kkoffees.com/
About Film Amazing City
Plot of Movie: Film is all about the concept of the Dwarika City of Lord Krishna, but this is an hypothetical concept/story of the city which has no relevance with any religion or king or Lord Krishna, which suppose to exist inside water along with the land too. The city ruled with the Lord Krishna and love, affection charm happiness exist in the city. Someday, other kingdom, wants to won the city, the story is about the king and his family how they save this city from the great war and fall with love and affection again.
Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs., above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.
Casting for following roles:
Rama (Lead Actor)
Savitri (Lead Actress), Casted SEYMA ARSLAN
Sharwan (Lead Actor)
Minakshi (Lead Actress)
Dev (Supporting)
Dipika (Supporting)
Queen Jasoda (Character Actress)
Babar (Other King)
Narendera (Warrior)
Other Supporting Roles
>>>>> Details about casting and roles are at following links:
1. www.indiamm.in
2. www.kkoffees.com/
3. https://pro-
About Specification and other details of the film:
Budget:
USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)
Financed by: ADD FINANCE
Insurance: New India Insurance
Workshop: 10 Days (Paris)
Other Crew:
Film Direction: Jack
Film Producer: VM
Casting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC
Casting Director: Auysh Mahel
Costume Designer and Supply: VM Collection
IMDB LINK: https://pro-
Specification of Movie:
Runtime 2 hr 52 min (168 min)
Sound Mix Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color Color
Aspect Ratio 2.35 : 1
Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic)
Printed Film Format D-Cinema
Film Location:
Dwarka: 18 Days Schedule
Nice (France): 20 Days Schedule
Rome: 12 Days Schedule
Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule
Distribution:
We are inviting the profiles and other suggestion for the film.
Contact: afpconsultant@
Whats app/Call: ++33-644640999
Contact
ZARA AKHTAR
KKOFFEE
***@etheaterllc.in
End
