New Principal Named for Saint Juliana School

Jeanne Anderson

-- Saint Juliana Parish announces the appointment of Marjorie Marshall as principal of Saint Juliana School beginning July 1, 2017.Mrs. Marshall is currently completing her fourth year as principal of Saint Cyprian School in River Grove, Illinois. In addition to a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, Mrs. Marshall holds a Masters of Elementary Education from Loyola UniversityChicago, and Masters of Educational Leadership from DePaul University. Prior to Saint Cyprian, she has served as assistant principal and teacher in the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic schools system."Mrs. Marshall is an energetic and dynamic leader who has a passion for Catholic education and the formation of all people who walk through the doors of a school. Saint Cyprian has benefitted tremendously from her leadership, and we have no doubt that Saint Juliana School will benefit as well," says Father James Wallace, pastor of Saint Juliana Parish.Dr. Sandria Morten, Assistant Director for Inclusive Practices at Loyola University Chicago's Andrew Greeley Center for Catholic Education and former supervisor to Mrs. Marshall early in her career said, "Even as a very young teacher, she was a smart, confident leader who was extremely respected by her colleagues and the parent community. I am beyond impressed with what she has done [at Saint Cyprian School]."In her introductory letter to the Saint Juliana community, Mrs. Marshall writes, "I am dedicated to working in Catholic schools to help children grow academically and spiritually. I am excited to bring my talents to Saint Juliana and help the school continue to grow and thrive."Saint Juliana School has served Catholic families of the Edison Park, Niles and Park Ridge communities since 1928 and in 2016 was named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. The school educates students on the level of the mind, the body, and the soul, to excel academically and grow spiritually. Extracurricular programs in athletics, fine arts, and scouting provide students with additional opportunities for personal growth. A ministry of Saint Juliana Parish, the school welcomes children of all faiths, from preschool through eighth grade.Saint Juliana ParishChicago, IL 60631