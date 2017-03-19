Linda Zazzali with Daughters Eva and Valentina Zazzali Step to the Stage on GingerNewYork in NYC

The Real Hip Mom - LINDA ZAZZALI - Along With Hip Daughters EVA ZAZZALI and VALENTINA ZAZZALI - Drop by the GNY TV Show for a Not-To-Be Missed Afternoon Performance, Friday, March 31st, 2pm, Time Warner Cable, Ch. 34 and 1995.