Linda Zazzali with Daughters Eva and Valentina Zazzali Step to the Stage on GingerNewYork in NYC
The Real Hip Mom - LINDA ZAZZALI - Along With Hip Daughters EVA ZAZZALI and VALENTINA ZAZZALI - Drop by the GNY TV Show for a Not-To-Be Missed Afternoon Performance, Friday, March 31st, 2pm, Time Warner Cable, Ch. 34 and 1995.
Her dad was Mario Perillo, founder and CEO of Perillo Tours, who passed away in 2003. He and his wife, Olga, raised a great, traditional Italian family in Pearl River, NY and Saddle River, NJ, where Linda Zazzali still lives "Italian style" which in her family means living on the same block and across the street from her brother Steve and sister, Christine. Linda was the youngest of four siblings, with her brother Mark passing away in 2015.
Typically, when people meet Linda for the first time, they get into a conversation about Linda's father or brother's TV spots, Italy, food, clothes, dance schedules, the parking lot, her parking spot, travel or a sundry of other interesting topics parents talk about, but as soon as someone asks "how many kids do you have", Linda says, "when I say eight, you can literally feel the earth cease its rotation. Once the movement returns to their appendages and they have been adequately resuscitated, they say the same thing, every time, "YOU have eight kids???".
Twenty years later, she started her blog, "The Real Hip Mom", because she believes parents beat themselves up, every day, unnecessarily, trying to conform with someone else's idea of who our child should be. "Not that our experts, like our doctors, our parents our teachers don't know what they are doing, but keep in mind you are raising a human being, and to take your time with what they should be learning and what they will become."
Her daughters, Eva and Valentina are singers and dancers, most recently performing at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's/
Linda Zazzali says, "I want to tackle every day mom issues, and allow moms to ask other moms their thoughts, or vent when they think they made a parental boo-boo, and we all do. I also want moms to make the most of themselves every day, whatever your style is, through clothes, make up, exercise, and cooking. Remember that feeling good about yourself, no matter what you are doing in a 24 hour period, has great results.
Please join Linda, "The Real Hip Mom" and her eight children, Devin, Brynn, Valentina, Federica, Eva, Albert Mario, Camilla, and Gianmarco, as they embark on the greatest travel adventure ever ... life.
Linda Zazzali is available for interviews and appearances (Especially for Mother's Day!)
For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.therealhipmom.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Media Contact: Laurie Shepard, www.boomprny.com
Email: laurie@boomprny.com
Tele: 646-342-4688
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
