Joy Leftow - Tupelo Honey and other tales
Primarily a poet and performance poet, I coined the term "Bluetry" to define my art. Bluetry grew out of people approaching me after readings to either compliment me or complain my poems were too sad.
My drive to write, create and share defines my art. I am a writer because I have no choice. My performances are an extension of my art, evolving in the same way a child develops in the womb and his mother gives birth to him.
I've been listening to blues since I'm 13 years old and hearing them confirmed my own blues. Born in a small, ethnically diverse neighborhood in Washington Heights, I survived adversity. I wrote my first poem at 4 years old about snowflakes. My striving to thrive and excel has permeated my existence.
Bluetry allowed me to explore the tangents in my mind using free association. Bluetry mimics the blues – using my own style and experience. Using this free flow style residing in my sub-conscious is the creative glow for discovering and writing Bluetry. The blues come through me and make me who I am.
I've been performing "Bluetry" since December 2008, when I first felt inspired to read with music. Bluetry fell into place in developmental stages, defining itself. A fellow poet and friend, Demetrius Daniel, a trombonist, accompanied me at readings. Simultaneously, before I'd written my first Bluetry, DubbleX told me he wanted to play melodica on a stage like he had back in the day. Naturally, I invited him to accompany me whenever I featured. Thus Bluetry was born.
Several Bluetry poems are included in this anthology and their inclusion warrants this explanation. I thank you the reader, because without you this book is not possible.
