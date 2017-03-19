News By Tag
Robert Gunn Launches New Website, robertgunn.net
"Homeowners often ask why there is a need to have their driveways seal coated, and simply put, the more wear and tear due to the elements, driveway cracks are more prone to appear and surface on a frequent basis."
Seal coat is applied to asphalt to help protect against the daily destructive elements, and is a great way to help homeowners save money on repair costs by protecting against sublight, snow ice and salt.
Services:
-Asphalt maintenance
-Sealcoating
-Roof maintenance
-Power Washing
-Painting
Robert Gunn is a certified and insured contractor with over 25 years of experience in asphalt, roof maintenance, brick laying, Power washing and painting.
"We pride ourselves on providing professional and quality work time in and time out," said Gunn.
Robert Gunn is licensed by consumer affair in NJ and Pennsylvania.
For more information visit http://www.Robertgunn.net or call 1-800-413-6150.
