City Beat News Honors 2017 Spectrum Award Winners for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its Spectrum Award, which honors excellent customer service, and among those businesses being recognized are first-time and consecutive-year winners.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest winners of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, and the businesses range from salons to dentists and more.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Salon 2000 of Fleming Island, Fla., (www.salon2000fl.com) has received its second straight Spectrum Award. In keeping with its mission to enhance the total wellness and beauty that lies within clients through service, education and environmental awareness, the salon specializes in hair care, skin care and hair removal. The salon is committed to providing clients with the highest quality experience. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SALON-2000-FLEMING-ISLAND-FL.

Chef Marie Academy of Irvine, Calif. (www.chefmarie.com) has earned its third consecutive Spectrum Award. Chef Marie is a culinary consultant for restaurants, chefs, caterers, food manufacturers and more. She also focuses on personal coaching for health and wellness, offering healthy educational programs, healthy cookbooks and a personal fitness chef online certification program. For more information, visit Chef Marie's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/62986.

Great American Car Wash in Fresno, Calif., (www.carwashfresno.com) is also a three-time Spectrum Award winner. The car wash offers a variety of car wash and detailing services, including interior steam cleaning, waxing and engine steam cleaning as well as paintless dent removal, headlight restoration and windshield replacement. Clients who come back within five days of a paid full-service wash receive a complimentary wash. Visit the car wash's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Great-American-Car-Wash-Fresno-CA,

The Way Massage Therapy in Stoneham, Mass., (www.thewaymassagetherapy.com) is a two-time, five-star Spectrum Award winner. The therapists at The Way Massage Therapy have years of combined experience in the field to help clients achieve their wellness goals, using the highest quality oils and lotions for added benefits. After a massage, clients are welcome to stay and relax with a cup of tea and chat about their health and wellness goals. For more information, visit The Way's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/THE-WAY-MASSAGE-THERAPY-STONEHAM-MA.

The Motivator Personal Fitness Training of Tucson, Ariz., (www.motivator.net) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The facility combines personal fitness training, nutrition consulting, and rehabilitation personal training to help clients get back on track after an injury or surgery. The team will create a specific training program to prevent clients from injuring themselves and to help them strengthen their muscles safely. Visit The Motivator's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/THE-MOTIVATOR-PERSONAL-FITNESS-TRAINING-TUCSON-AZ.

Anthony D. Nguyen, D.D.S., of Pomona, Calif. (www.facebook.com/pomonavalleydental1290/) is a first-time Spectrum Award winner. Dr. Nguyen offers comprehensive dental services from cleanings, exams, crowns and braces to implants and oral surgery to serve clients and their every dental need. For more information, visit his Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Nguyen-Anthony-D-DDS-Pomona-CA.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

Tags:City Beat News, Spectrum Award, Customer Satisfaction
Industry:Consumer
Location:Lapeer - Michigan - United States
