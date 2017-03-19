 
March 2017
The Proudly Nigerian Innovation That Is Making Life Easier

 
 
LAGOS, Nigeria - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- THE PROUDLY NIGERIAN INNOVATION THAT IS MAKING LIFE EASIER

Uniquely recharging multiple services in Nigeria.

Visions stand at the core of business existence; it provides unanimity of purpose to organizations and guides business strategy. Different organisations have varying visions that drive them, for OneCard Nigeria, it is a vision to make life easier, this stands at the core of its business strategy and operations. This vision drives OneCard's very existence and forms the core of all OneCard's products, foremost of which is the innovative multipurpose recharge card; One1Card.

The One1Card is a novel product first launched into the Nigerian market in April 2013. It is a multi-purpose recharge card with unique ability to recharge multiple services. It enables a user recharge various services from a mobile device somewhat like recharging a regular recharge card but with the OneCard unique code *979 that recharges mobile, cable TV, electricity and other services. For instance, to recharge Airtel, Etisalat, Glo or MTN, all a user needs to do is buy a One1Card, scratch the card to reveal Pin and dial *979*Card PIN# and he will be topped up instantly.

Access to One1Card (http://onecardnigeria.com/products/one1card/) means access to a recharge solution for various needs. Hitherto, one stop shops for recharge of multiple services only existed in online platforms, POS terminals/machines, ATMs and the like but OneCard Nigeria, driven to provide ease to Nigerians has bridged this gap, going beyond the reach of banks, ATMs, POS terminals and breaking the barrier of technological know-how to serve every Nigerian with a recharge card for top up of multiple services.

Today the multipurpose recharge card tops up 9 services; MTN, Glo, Etisalat, Airtel, Startimes, LCC toll, EKEDC, IBEDC, SMILE and many more services are sure to come. The company aims to include every service that Nigerians hold dear unto the card while also positioning it as a micro collection tool for collecting money from the streets.

Recently, OneCard launched N20 and N50 variants of the recharge card to meet the need of Nigerians who desire smaller recharge denominations; this product has been met with widespread excitement. The One1Card is currently available across the country at select recharge vendor stores and it is hoped that this product will be available at the doorstep of every Nigerian.

OneCard Nigeria has launched a nationwide retail activation project and invites all Nigerians to help spread this product to every nock and cranny of the country, from city centres down to the remotest of communities. Every Nigerian needs an easy and convenient recharge solution to make their life easier.

OneCard Contact Information

Website: www.onecardnigeria.com. Email: info@onecardnigeria.com. Customer Care: +2348039012001

