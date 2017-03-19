News By Tag
Church Of Ha Begins Filming Clean Comedy Series
Don Barnhart proves that clean comedy can be hysterically funny and his new show The Church of Ha promises standup comedy at it's finest with a TV series geared for the whole family.
Produced by Don Barnhart Entertainment, The Church of Ha begins shooting in Las Vegas beginning April 15th at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute.
The show features comedy that isn't crude, vulgar or full of f-bombs and shock humor but it is full on funny. The comedians perform without being dirty and it's a show you could watch with your kids or grandmother without being embarrassed.
"There is a trend with many of todays standup comedians thinking that you have to be shocking and vulgar to become successful and that's just not true. You have to be funny first," said the show's creator and host Don Barnhart. "I have nothing against doing a late night show, and I do but there's a huge demographic that is being overlooked and it's the people that don't like nasty, disgusting topics. If you can work clean, you can always work more risque but it seldom works the other way around."
For years, Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world and he added, "More often than not, you have to be able to work clean when doing these shows and I'm always looking for new acts to send out but far too many of the comedians that submit can't even do 5-10 minutes of clean material."
Don Barnhart's goal with The Church of Ha is to bring clean and funny standup comedy into the home market that parents can watch before putting their kids to bed. "There's a tons of work out there in the Christian market, cruise ships, sober grad-nights, fairs, colleges and television and by doing this show, I hope to help brand and showcase the next generation of clean comedians like Seinfeld, Jeff Foxworthy, Brian Regen, George Wallace and Jim Gaffigan."
When not on tour, you can catch Don Barnhart headlining his late night comedy show at Jokesters Comedy Club inside the D Casino Hotel. Don has been producing and performing comedy shows for the troops since 1992 and is featured in I Am Battle Comic, the new documentary by Jordan Brady on the importance of entertaining the troops following Battle Comics into Afghanistan.
Barnhart is the producer and host of The Freedom of Speech Comedy Series, director and performer in The Ice House's 50th Anniversary Special and is currently in production and stars in Class Clowns, the new sitcom and web series created and written by himself and Keith Lyle from The Hangover movie.
https://www.youtube.com/
Come be a part of the studio audience April 15th as The Church of Ha - Clean Comedy At It's Finest films it's 1st episode.
Showtime is 8pm and admission is free. Seating is limited and begins at 7:30 on a first come, first served basis. You must RSVP to guarantee seating. https://
Las Vegas Comedy Institute
3160 S. Valley View #104
LV, NV 89102
CASTING INFO:
Comedians interested in submitting to the show can send their bio, resume and link to video to bookings@donbarnhart.com
Church Of Ha
www.ChurchOfHa.com
702-449-1763
Church Of Ha
***@donbarnhart.com
