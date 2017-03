Church Of Ha Begins Filming Clean Comedy Series

Don Barnhart proves that clean comedy can be hysterically funny and his new show The Church of Ha promises standup comedy at it's finest with a TV series geared for the whole family.

Don Barnhart Begins Filming Church Of Ha - Clean Comedy At It's Finest

--Produced by Don Barnhart Entertainment, The Church of Ha begins shooting in Las Vegas beginning April 15at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute.The show features comedy that isn't crude, vulgar or full of f-bombs and shock humor but it is full on funny. The comedians perform without being dirty and it's a show you could watch with your kids or grandmother without being embarrassed."There is a trend with many of todays standup comedians thinking that you have to be shocking and vulgar to become successful and that's just not true. You have to be funny first," said the show's creator and host Don Barnhart. "I have nothing against doing a late night show, and I do but there's a huge demographic that is being overlooked and it's the people that don't like nasty, disgusting topics. If you can work clean, you can always work more risque but it seldom works the other way around."For years, Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world and he added, "More often than not, you have to be able to work clean when doing these shows and I'm always looking for new acts to send out but far too many of the comedians that submit can't even do 5-10 minutes of clean material."Don Barnhart's goal with The Church of Ha is to bring clean and funny standup comedy into the home market that parents can watch before putting their kids to bed. "There's a tons of work out there in the Christian market, cruise ships, sober grad-nights, fairs, colleges and television and by doing this show, I hope to help brand and showcase the next generation of clean comedians like Seinfeld, Jeff Foxworthy, Brian Regen, George Wallace and Jim Gaffigan."When not on tour, you can catch Don Barnhart headlining his late night comedy show at Jokesters Comedy Club inside the D Casino Hotel. Don has been producing and performing comedy shows for the troops since 1992 and is featured inComic, the new documentary by Jordan Brady on the importance of entertaining the troops following Battle Comics into Afghanistan.Barnhart is the producer and host ofdirector and performer inand is currently in production and stars in, the new sitcom and web series created and written by himself and Keith Lyle frommovie.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLOwp6p-9TE&t=49sShowtime is 8pm and admission is free. Seating is limited and begins at 7:30 on a first come, first served basis. You must RSVP to guarantee seating. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-church-of-ha-tv-taping-clean-comedy-at-its-finest-tickets-33162516981Las Vegas Comedy Institute3160 S. Valley View #104LV, NV 89102CASTING INFO:Comedians interested in submitting to the show can send their bio, resume and link to video to bookings@donbarnhart.com Church Of Ha702-449-1763