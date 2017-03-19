 
The Stellar Phoenix by Robert Shows is now available!

The Stellar Phoenix a most believable scenario in a time not very far from now.
 
 
The-Stellar-Phoenix-cover1
The-Stellar-Phoenix-cover1
 
IRVING, Texas - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stellar Phoenix by Robert Shows is now available!

The Stellar Phoenix a most believable scenario in a time not very far from now.

The three greatest impediments to space travel—distance, gravity, and radiation—are overcome by the works of a more-than-brilliant physicist, who designs a revolutionary spaceship; a true flying saucer, The Stellar Explorer, capable of enormous speeds and safety. Launched in 2019, the Stellar Explorer and its seven-member highly-intelligent, highly-trained crew settle down to the routines of space travel and their two-year maiden voyage mission of mapping the Milky Way Galaxy. All was normal and according to schedule until…

         A cascade of events disrupts the mission: the unexpected erosion of crew morale; the sudden, unexplained emergency of a hull breach and the resultant deaths of four of the crew; betrayal and abandonment in space; human survival and ingenuity; and an alien rescue. The latter ultimately resulting in an Aesopian Fable: the rescuers become the rescued.

After spending twenty-five years as an ER doctor and serving as a physician in the United States Army, Robert Shows (http://robertmshows.com/) is now a full-time author, pulling two weekends a month ER duty, and volunteering his medical services to causes. His novel exposing secrets of the Kennedy assassination, 'A Sentence of Death' Words That Killed A President, was published by Ecanus Publishing in 2012. He has also published numerous short stories. Shows has several degrees in mathematics and physics, and is a forever student of history, empowering him with the knowledge to write believable and logical science fiction. Shows is currently working on the series: Stellar Phoenix – Galactic War I, Stellar Phoenix – Unrequited Peace, Stellar Phoenix – Galactic War II, Stellar Phoenix – The Cloak Wars. Robert Shows www.robertmshows.com

Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/robert-shows) Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-argusbooks.com/)

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
