The Stellar Phoenix by Robert Shows is now available!

--by Robert Shows is now available!a most believable scenario in a time not very far from now.The three greatest impediments to space travel—distance, gravity, and radiation—are overcome by the works of a more-than-brilliant physicist, who designs a revolutionary spaceship; a true flying saucer, The Stellar Explorer, capable of enormous speeds and safety. Launched in 2019, the Stellar Explorer and its seven-member highly-intelligent, highly-trained crew settle down to the routines of space travel and their two-year maiden voyage mission of mapping the Milky Way Galaxy. All was normal and according to schedule until…A cascade of events disrupts the mission: the unexpected erosion of crew morale; the sudden, unexplained emergency of a hull breach and the resultant deaths of four of the crew; betrayal and abandonment in space; human survival and ingenuity; and an alien rescue. The latter ultimately resulting in an Aesopian Fable: the rescuers become the rescued.After spending twenty-five years as an ER doctor and serving as a physician in the United States Army, Robert Shows ( http://robertmshows.com/ ) is now a full-time author, pulling two weekends a month ER duty, and volunteering his medical services to causes. His novel exposing secrets of the Kennedy assassination,, was published by Ecanus Publishing in 2012. He has also published numerous short stories. Shows has several degrees in mathematics and physics, and is a forever student of history, empowering him with the knowledge to write believable and logical science fiction. Shows is currently working on the series:. Robert Shows www.robertmshows.com Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/robert-shows) Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-argusbooks.com/)