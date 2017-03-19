News By Tag
The Stellar Phoenix by Robert Shows is now available!
The Stellar Phoenix a most believable scenario in a time not very far from now.
The three greatest impediments to space travel—distance, gravity, and radiation—are overcome by the works of a more-than-brilliant physicist, who designs a revolutionary spaceship; a true flying saucer, The Stellar Explorer, capable of enormous speeds and safety. Launched in 2019, the Stellar Explorer and its seven-member highly-intelligent, highly-trained crew settle down to the routines of space travel and their two-year maiden voyage mission of mapping the Milky Way Galaxy. All was normal and according to schedule until…
A cascade of events disrupts the mission: the unexpected erosion of crew morale; the sudden, unexplained emergency of a hull breach and the resultant deaths of four of the crew; betrayal and abandonment in space; human survival and ingenuity; and an alien rescue. The latter ultimately resulting in an Aesopian Fable: the rescuers become the rescued.
After spending twenty-five years as an ER doctor and serving as a physician in the United States Army, Robert Shows (http://robertmshows.com/
Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
