Treatment Options for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrigs Disease)
If there are 25,000 to 50,000 newly diagnosed patients in the US, why are there only a few FDA approved drugs? Rizole (Rilutek) is the only FDA-approve drug currently available to treat ALS and improves overall survival by a few months. There are several late-stage drugs in development for ALS patients, Tirasemtiv (by CytoKinetics)
There are exploratory options with natural supplements, participatory l-Serine. L-serine is a naturally occurring non-essential amino acid that is found in our bodies and may help contribute to healthy motor neuron cells. An FDA approved clinical trial is nearing completion for assessing L-serine in Lou Gehrigs/ALS patients. A major research hospital in Los Angeles is initiating another clinical trial with L-serine and ALS in 2017. ARS Therapeutics recently released a natural supplement that helps protect motor neurons cells with L-serine. The supplement is branded "ALS Complete" and is available directly at http://www.alstreatments.com and is also carried by the worlds largest online retailer www.Amazon.com.
We hope there is additional research and advancement with this horrible/life devastating disease.
