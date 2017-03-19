 
Treatment Options for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrigs Disease)

 
 
DENVER - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrigs Disease) may be a severally under diagnosed disease. According to the National Institute for Health (NIH), there are approximately 5,500 new cases of ALS in the United States, however, some independent researchers are believing that it might be far greater, 5 to 10 times the numbers provided by the NIH. A large percentage of patients go un-diagnosed and misdiagnosed.

If there are 25,000 to 50,000 newly diagnosed patients in the US, why are there only a few FDA approved drugs? Rizole (Rilutek) is the only FDA-approve drug currently available to treat ALS and improves overall survival by a few months. There are several late-stage drugs in development for ALS patients, Tirasemtiv (by CytoKinetics) is a promising late-stage drug in development, currently in a phase 3 global clinical trial. Enrollment was completed last year and results are expected this in 2017. There are several biotechnology and pharmaceutical drugs in development, as well as a stem-cell research. Unfortunately, these drugs may be years away from being approved and available for patients. Sadly, the last resource that ALS patients have is time.

There are exploratory options with natural supplements, participatory l-Serine. L-serine is a naturally occurring non-essential amino acid that is found in our bodies and may help contribute to healthy motor neuron cells. An FDA approved clinical trial is nearing completion for assessing L-serine in Lou Gehrigs/ALS patients. A major research hospital in Los Angeles is initiating another clinical trial with L-serine and ALS in 2017.  ARS Therapeutics recently released a natural supplement that helps protect motor neurons cells with L-serine.  The supplement is branded "ALS Complete" and is available directly at http://www.alstreatments.com and is also carried by the worlds largest online retailer www.Amazon.com.

We hope there is additional research and advancement with this horrible/life devastating disease.
