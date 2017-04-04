Urbane International,The Market Leader for Golden Visa Investment Projects in Spain Launches New Residential Projects

Since the 2013 law in Spain allowing non EU nationals to obtain a residency permit for an investment of at least 500,000 Euros in property, one company has been helping investors obtain this. Urbane International Real Estate have launched several new prime investment projects in Barcelona. Investors can not only obtain the so called Spanish "Golden Visa" but can also enjoy significant return on their investment.