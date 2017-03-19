Strong Oregon Real Estate Market Forecast 2017 – Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fee Loans

Demand for Portland real estate has stayed strong, even as the number of listings remains thin. That's helped keep prices rising for 2017.

--2016 was another impressive year for the Portland housing market, with a surplus of buyers and a deficit of sellers, which drove home prices higher across the board, 2017 is expected to be much better.Winston Rowe & Associates, a national no advance fee commercial and investment real estate due diligence and advisory firm feels that the Portland Metro market is poised for growth due to the combined economic components.The local housing market has benefited greatly from healthy job growth, and this is likely to continue, albeit at a slightly more tepid rate, through 2017. Economic vitality is the backbone of housing demand, so we should continue to see healthy employment growth next year. This will translate to additional demand for housing. Migration to the metro area from other states will also continue in the coming year, putting further pressure on our housing market.Are we building too many apartments? Developers completed 3,700 units in 2015 and they will likely complete close to 6,500 new units in 2016 – an impressive increase. In the coming year, we expect to see rental rate growth start to slow and concessions return as developers vie for prospective tenants. Demand may exceed supply in 2017 but the market will remain fairly tight.This year saw noteworthy increases in the number of Millennial buyers and we expect to see even more in 2017.Home prices will continue to rise. We expect to see price growth starting to taper. The market has been on a tear since the technical bottom out in 2011, with average home prices up by an impressive 64 percent from the low, and 16 percent above the pre-recession peak seen in 2008. Look for home prices to increase by an average of 8.5 percent in 2017.Winston Rowe & Associates a no upfront fee due diligence and advisory firm prepared this article their primary objective is to provide the most reliable and efficient means of sourcing both debt and equity funding for your commercial real estate loans.A principal is always ready to speak with prospective clients; they can be contacted ator check Winston Rowe & Associates out on line at