Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019


100's Call Park Slope Brooklyn Juice Bar Claiming To Be President Trump

Stoop Juice's Jose Franco Still Hopeful Donald Trump Will Call Him Again
 
 
TrumpFranco 2
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Stoop Juice's owner Jose Franco last several weeks have been hilariously surreal.  President Trump called Stoop Juice 5 weeks ago and Mr Franco's life hasn't been the same since.  "I mistakenly blamed the President for my website being hacked and ignored his calls for help.  He may have been seeking a Latino's perspective regarding the ACA" claims Jose.  The definition of reaching out isn't set in stone.  I want to let the President know I now know all that's at stake.   Two local blogs picked up the story and as a result, 100's of people have called Stoop Juice claiming to be Donald Trump disrupting business.  "I've reached out to Senator Chuck Schumer via twitter (Park Slope resident) to establish a secure line with the President in order to avoid all the prank calls."

Always the optimist, Jose Franco summed up the last month as positive.  "How many juice bars you know get calls from the President Of The United States and has Entertainment Tonight following them on twitter.

Below are links to blog post mentioned above.

http://bklyner.com/park-slope-juice-bar-claims-white-hous...

http://patch.com/new-york/parkslope/park-slope-organic-juice-shop-owner-thinks-trump-hacked-his-website

