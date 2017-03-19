Mahagun Group Newly Launched Project In Noida Extension

This group has taken this infrastructure development as the first step to prove them as global leader and timely deliver is the main objective to satisfy the expectation and needs of the customers.

Mahagun Group is mainly focused to achieve zenith standards in the real estate and infrastructure development in property with high professional approach. They are done with technically superior modus and for sure it reflects in their objectives and core activities. This company obedient work culture of methodology tells the volume of analytical approach towards proficient fund management, establishments, novel undertakings, commercial facts of ongoing and future enterprises. Mahagun group presented Mahagun Maverick ( Greater Noida West)with latest design infrastructure to attract the customer. This group has taken this infrastructure development as the first step to prove them as global leader and timely deliver is the main objective to satisfy the expectation and needs of the customers. The newly project is a small township, where people can feel the happiness with all modern facilities such as sports amenities, children play area, clubhouse and much more. In close it having institutes, markets and school so customer no need to worry about the these things.Mahagun Maverick is spread around nine acres of land which contains open area and natural scenery will also be developed to make it distinctive and friendly township. This Mahagun Maverickproject specifications are vitrified tiles in each room, earthquake resistant structure, R.C.C framed structure, granite working platform, power backup, lift lobby floor, elegant and modern outer finish and intercom facilities. Sector 62 Noida can be reached within 5 minutes and Gaur city can be reached two minutes form this Mahagu Maverick. Highlight of this project contains rain water harvesting, modular kitchen, car parking, clubhouse, cafeteria, store, park, kids play area, CCTV camera security, Vastu compliant and management company maintenance.