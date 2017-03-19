News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mahagun Group Newly Launched Project In Noida Extension
This group has taken this infrastructure development as the first step to prove them as global leader and timely deliver is the main objective to satisfy the expectation and needs of the customers.
Mahagun Maverick is spread around nine acres of land which contains open area and natural scenery will also be developed to make it distinctive and friendly township. This Mahagun Maverickproject specifications are vitrified tiles in each room, earthquake resistant structure, R.C.C framed structure, granite working platform, power backup, lift lobby floor, elegant and modern outer finish and intercom facilities. Sector 62 Noida can be reached within 5 minutes and Gaur city can be reached two minutes form this Mahagu Maverick. Highlight of this project contains rain water harvesting, modular kitchen, car parking, clubhouse, cafeteria, store, park, kids play area, CCTV camera security, Vastu compliant and management company maintenance.
For more information:
http://www.mahagun.org.in/
09582226445
Media Contact
09582226445
***@glorice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse