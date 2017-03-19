News By Tag
Get Best Boat and Yacht Insurance Quotes Online
Over the years, the importance of yacht insurance and boat insurance has considerably increased all over the UK.
Yachtsecure.eu provides yacht & boat insurance quotes. Yacht Secure lists some of the best free insurance quotes from the leading yacht insurance companies in the UK, so that client would be able to choose the best yacht insurance policy. Being a visitor, customers has the liberty to choose and compare the different yacht insurance quotes online and enjoy maximum benefits. If some one has never opted for yacht insurance policies before then they can go through the FAQ section and read every thing about the yacht insurance policy.
Insurance Policies for Owners/ Skippers/ Crew/ Chartered Sailors
• Occupational disability insurance
• Boat liability insurance
• Boat breakdown coverage
• Charter breakdown / charter consequential damage insurance
• Charter deposit insurance
• Occupant accident insurance
• Private liability insurance
• Journey / charter cancellation insurance
• Life risk insurance
• Skipper liability insurance
• Private accident insurance
• Legal expenses insurance
For more information, visit http://yachtsecure.eu/
About Yachtsecure.eu
Yachtsecure is a young and innovative company that specialises in contacts between European yacht insurance companies and those in the Mediterranean who may be interested.
Contact
Yachtsecure.eu
***@yachtsecure.eu
