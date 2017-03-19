Revolutionary innovation policies required for Sustainable Growth : Prof. Dr. J.D. Agarwal

Contact

Indian Institute of Finance

***@iif.edu Indian Institute of Finance

End

--delivering an inaugurating address as chief guest in the 20th International Conference on Sustainable Growth, Innovation and Revolution in the new Millennium at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, said that globalization, financial crisis, economic crisis and climate change together with natural and man-made disasters and terrorism are the biggest challenges for sustainable growth today. He stressed the need for a revolutionary process to redo, redesign, demolish and create a new systems approach in an innovative way with a focus on people, resources and climate change.Dr. Agarwal advocated that sustainable growth can be achieved in the new millennium by maximizing happiness index; generating more employment; removing illiteracy, providing social justice; removing poverty, hunger & deprivation, improving health & nutrition, providing affordable housing, adapting new technology and efficient and adequate production of goods & services, and seeking solutions to climate change, ecology and environment degradation.Prof Agarwal advocated a strong interface between Government, Business, Industry, Media, Society and Judiciary for attaining sustainable growth.Prof. Agarwal said that there is an urgent need for innovations in a revolutionary way in the areas of education, research, practice, adoption of appropriate technology; out of box thinking; creating new products & services and methods of production; searching for alternative non-renewable raw materials; designing new strategies to attain the U.N. millennium goals & to meet challenges; effective and efficient use of human resources. Innovations in developing countries are proceeding at slow pace. According to him there is a need to design and Implement Innovation policies in a revolutionary way for sustainable growth.Prof. Agarwal highlighted that eradication of extreme poverty & hunger; achieving universal primary education; promoting gender equality & empowering women; reducing child mortality rates; Improve maternal health; control HIV /AIDS malaria & other diseases; Environment Sustainability and global partnership for development will lay path for sustainable growth in the new millennium.Prof. Agarwal was invited as Chief Guest & Keynote speaker at the Conference. Earlier, he also released the proceedings of the conference in front of large audience at the start of the conference.Conference organized by Jaipur based Research Development Association, was also addressed by Dr. K.L. Jain, Secretary General, Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Praveen Jain, Secretary, Research Development Association and Shri R.K. Thanvi, General Manager, NABARD