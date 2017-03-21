News By Tag
Horse Haven of Tennessee featured on Tellico Village Broadcasting's Pets and Their People
Claire Moxim, hostess of Pets and Their People learns how equines that are abused, mistreated or abandoned receive help and are rehabilitated.
He adds, "Even though many states don't classify equines as pets there is no doubt that many owners are as attached to their horse, or mule, or donkey as dog or cat owners are attached to their canine or feline."
It is because of the history of the human/equine relationship, Horse Haven Tennessee Executive Director Terry Holley and Jenny Lindsey Communication and Marketing Associate appear on the latest episode of Pets and Their People.
"We selected Horse Haven of Tennessee to feature when examining the issue of equine abuse, because of the outstanding work they do in helping horses, donkeys and mules," says Sanderson.
Most people are familiar with the work organizations such as animal rescues do for companion animals. However, many people, especially urban dwellers don't realize that horses, mules and donkeys are sometimes abandoned, abused or maltreated, and what can be done to help these animals. It is organizations such as Horse Haven Tennessee that provide a valuable services, similar to the services that of a cat or dog rescue might provide.
Claire Moxim, hostess of Pets and Their People provides an in depth interview of Holley and Lindsey about Horse Haven Tennessee, what it does, and how it helps equines by rescuing them, rehabilitating them, placing them for adoption, and other programs.
According to Holley, "Horse Haven of Tennessee was formed in 1999 when Nina Margetson turned her vision for equine rescue into reality. Over 900 horses have been cared for by the only nonprofit equine rescue serving the entire state of Tennessee."
Lindsey adds, "We can take care of up to 60 horses and we also have volunteers who foster some of them."
The latest episode of Pets and Their People featuring Horse Haven of Tennessee can be viewed in Tellico Village on Tellico Village Broadcasting's Charter Channel 193 daily at 1;00 p.m.. It can also be viewed anywhere online https://vimeo.com/
About Tellico Village Broadcasting:
TVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.
TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.
More About Horse Haven Tennessee: www.horsehaventn.org
The organization assists law enforcement officials by transporting and caring for horses that are seized during criminal abuse and neglect cases. The horses are then cared for while the cases play out in court.
Four paid employees lead nearly 100 volunteers who are the backbone of the organization and make daily care and training possible. Holding facilities are now open in Middle Tennessee to facilitate statewide rescue efforts.
Horse Haven of Tennessee sponsors Equine Cruelty Investigator Training, helped to create the Animal Abuse Task Force, formed the State of Tennessee Equine Rescue Network (STERN), launched the Helping Hoof and Ultimate Act of Compassion programs, and initiated the "Studs-to-Buds"
Dancing for the Horses is the organization's major fundraising effort and the 2016 event raised $95,000. Of the 137 horses brought to Horse Haven of Tennessee in 2015, 82 have been adopted and rehomed.
