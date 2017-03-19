 
News By Tag
* Mystery-thriller
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

Astoria Nights by Paul Barra is now available!

 
 
Astoria Nights
Astoria Nights
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Mystery-thriller

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

IRVING, Texas - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Astoria Nights by Paul Barra is now available!

Life is comfortable for Catholic schoolteacher Terrence Muldoon. He has a house in Astoria, New York and a year-old Volvo, both paid for, and his only dependent is a rescued greyhound… But as "Seamus Muldoon," a club fighter in the Big Apple, he can knock the fillings out of a man's teeth with either hand.

When his girlfriend, a jockey at Belmont, is murdered, Muldoon is maddeningly driven to find out who wanted her dead and why. Was she collateral damage? He teams up with a NYPD detective in an investigation that takes him from Myrtle Beach to the rural environs of South Carolina, into the world of Queens gangsters, down to the Brooklyn waterfront, and out to Fire Island.

As if his mission is not fraught with enough danger, he is training all the while for the fight of his life, paired with a man being touted as the next Ali.

With time running out, Muldoon must catch a killer, but not be killed, and battle a giant with all odds against him.

As a former reporter with South Carolina newspapers and magazines, and the senior staff writer for the Diocese of Charleston, Paul Barra (http://www.paulbarra.com/) has won many awards from the South Carolina Press Association and from the Catholic Press Association.

Barra's publications include four supplementary science readers (Houghton-Mifflin), St. Joe's Remarkable Journey (Tumblar House), The Secret of Maggie's Swamp (Brownridge Press), A Death in the Hills (Argus Publishing) and The Mekong Junkman (Argus Publishing).

He is currently working on two novels: a children's adventure and a historical fiction about three southern priests in Charleston as the Civil War begins, including the real-life Rebel Bishop who must solve a murder in the diocesan cathedral and resolve their personal issues with the Catholic Church's involvement in slavery and secession. Published by Black Opal Books Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency www.llallc.net

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loiacono Literary Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share