Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series to Present TENORS UNLIMITED

-- Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series to presentTenors Unlimited – The Rat Pack of Opera, March 25-26Tickets on sale for Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center performancesBOCA RATON, Florida, March 21, 2017 Lynn University and Producer Jan McArt, director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series will present one more show this season.March 25–26Tenors Unlimited—The Rat Pack of OperaSaturday: 7:30 p.m.Sunday: 4 p.m.With songs from Venice to Vegas, and combining rich vocal harmonies with gentle orchestrations, the U.K.'s original classical crossover man-band known as "the Rat Pack of Opera" makes its way to the U.S. The Tenors present a selection of hits from opera, musicals and pop.Sponsor: Gordon Harcourt HeaverCabaret reception sponsors: Tamara and Richard MorgensternLocation: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanineThe Live at Lynn Opening Night Cabaret Receptionsstarring legendary singer/pianist Michael LairdJoin Jan McArt and an elite group of sponsors and "first nighters" in the Wold's Christine E. Lynn Salon immediately following the Saturday opening night performance. Hob nob with the performers and have your photo taken with the stars. Seating is very limited, so preference is given to members of the Theatre Arts Guild. To join Jan McArt's Theatre Arts Guild, visit give.lynn.edu/givetheatrearts or contact Desiree McKim at +1 561-237-7750.About Lynn UniversityLynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn UniversityThe 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.Live at Lynn contact:Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. +1 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.netLynn University contact:Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu