March 2017
Number Christain Artist Lee Whitaker New Remix The Winds Of Pentecost

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Inn Yard Records released worldwide #1 Christian recording artist Lee Whitaker newly recorded version of his previous release now titled The Winds of Pentecost 2. The new version features new percussion by legendary percussionist Pablo Batista and the horn section of Philly soul music Matt Cappy who has worked with Grammy® winners Jill Scott, The Roots and the list continues.  Whitaker is no newcomer to the music industry, he found success in 2005 when his single In My Heart Is A Well from his Songs From The Hourglass album got extensive airplay in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and hit #1 in the Netherlands following his European radio tour.  Whitaker's songs have reached the number one spot on US Gospel Radio Charts not once but twice  with his singles Lord I Need A Miracle and Lord of Everything. Whitaker is ready to do it again with The Winds of Pentecost 2. Whitaker will embark on a promo tour in the United Kingdom spring of 2017 and he is very excited to bring his music ministry to Europe again.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kRwyU6ar0w



