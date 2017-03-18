News By Tag
2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony in Massachusetts
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation.
Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.
The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations–
In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation launched the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the importance of volunteers to America's strength and national identity, and furthermore, to honor the deeply invested volunteers whose service is multiplied through the inspiration they give others.
Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service, managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the world.
Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "It is an honor to recognize these outstanding servants of humanity. They have dedicated their lives to help individuals and their communities succeed in some very challenging situations."
The honorees are:
Bishop James Collins
Congressman Jim McGovern
Brenda Jenkins
Pastor Walter Lucas
Dr. Debra Maddox
Mayor Joseph Petty
Brian Maddox
Lisa Maddox
Dr. Benard Reese
Pastor Johnnie Burns
Pastor Sharon Burns
Chief Joseph Cafarelli
Pastor John Borders
Pastor Deneen Whatley
Marie Boone
Dr. Bryant Robinson
Roy Lucas, Jr
Denise Kelley Harris
Bishop Walter Weeks
Janet Weeks
Pastor Richard Wright
Shirley Wright
Dr. Louis Bond
For more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667
Dr. Pauline Key
***@yahoo.com
