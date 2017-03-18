 
Industry News





2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony in Massachusetts

 
 
kingdom awards
kingdom awards
 
BOSTON - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Kingdom Awards presents the 2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony on April 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm in Boston, MA.  Eagle Heights Cathedral, Revere Beach Pkwy., Revere, MA 02151. Several individuals from all walks of life that will be honored during this year's ceremony. The awards will be presented by Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards.

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation.

Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.

The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations–as Certifying and Leadership Organizations–to amplify their gratitude by joining with the President of the United States to thank their most dedicated volunteers.

In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation launched the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the importance of volunteers to America's strength and national identity, and furthermore, to honor the deeply invested volunteers whose service is multiplied through the inspiration they give others.

Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service, managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the world.

Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "It is an honor to recognize these outstanding servants of humanity. They have dedicated their lives to help individuals and their communities succeed in some very challenging situations."

The honorees are:

Bishop James Collins

Congressman Jim McGovern

Brenda Jenkins

Pastor Walter Lucas

Dr. Debra Maddox

Mayor Joseph Petty

Brian Maddox

Lisa Maddox

Dr. Benard Reese

Pastor Johnnie Burns

Pastor Sharon Burns

Chief Joseph Cafarelli

Pastor John Borders

Pastor Deneen Whatley

Marie Boone

Dr. Bryant Robinson

Roy Lucas, Jr

Denise Kelley Harris

Bishop Walter Weeks

Janet Weeks

Pastor Richard Wright

Shirley Wright

Dr. Louis Bond

For more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667

Dr. Pauline Key
Kingdom Awards
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Kingdom Awards, Us President, President Awards
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Awards
