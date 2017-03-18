 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

MACE Writing Founder Announces Sale of Short Story, Almost a Fantasy

MACE Writing founder, Liz Heflin, now has a short work of experimental literary fiction available for sale through Amazon. Almost a Fantasy: "Quasi una Fantasia" is a lipogram, omitting the letter e for the entirety of its twenty-plus pages.
 
 
WHITEFISH, Mont. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Founder of MACE Writing, Liz Heflin, announced today that her short work of experimental fiction, Almost a Fantasy, became available for purchase through Amazon. The story is just over five thousand words, but it is a lipogram, meaning it was deliberately composed without a certain letter.

"I chose to omit the letter e because it's the most common letter used in our alphabet, and I knew it would prove the most difficult restriction to work under," said Heflin. "It meant eliminating 'he' and 'she' and 'be' and even 'the.' Past tense was largely out too. So, it definitely posed some pretty strict barriers."

When asked what benefits one can gain from writing under these kinds of restrictions, Heflin was quick to answer.

"It's so easy, as a writer, to get stuck in a rut. To write the same kinds of things with the same kinds of words in the same kind of cadence. Putting a restriction like this on yourself is a way to push beyond what you automatically want to put down on paper. It forces your mind to do some gymnastics, and that's where really unique, interesting, unexpected phrasing and content start to manifest. You can't say what you would normally say, but the magic trick of it is that you usually end up saying something infinitely more interesting."

The story centers on a young but troubled musical prodigy who suffers from an unnamed mental illness and who lives in a mental institute. When a doctor takes her violin away, she becomes determined to reclaim it from its hiding place somewhere within the hospital.

"Even without e, it's a very plot-based story. Where the lipogram enhances the telling is in its underscoring of the void in the main character's life. In a confusion of past and present, her backstory is revealed, and the degree and nature of her loss become clear."

If you enjoy this work and are interested in hiring Heflin to perform ghostwriting services for you or to collaborate on your next writing project, she can be reached at http://www.macewriting.com or e-mailed at info@macewriting.com.

Contact
Liz Heflin, Founder and Lead Writer
MACE Writing
***@macewriting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@macewriting.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Release, Ghostwriting, Short Story
Industry:Books
Location:Whitefish - Montana - United States
Subject:Reports
Disclaimer
Click to Share