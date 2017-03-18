News By Tag
MBA-KS Presents Generating Exceptional Profits at Lunch and Learn
A Special Presentation by the Aspire Institute Founder & CEO, Ken Brookings, April 19 in Bellevue WA
"I hope to leave attendees with a better understanding of how their profit dollars are actually produced. Most builders often try to create profit the wrong way, believing that if they just take on more projects and work harder they will increase profits, but this is just not the case. Real, life-changing profit levels will not come from growing revenues only, not from doing more jobs and never from cutting costs," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.
In 2016 Brookings authored an industry white paper on the subject entitled, "Where Does Profit Really Come From?" The accompanying white paper will be available free of charge to all attendees at the presentation, or it can be downloaded in advance from the Aspire Institute web site: Click Here to Download. (https://theaspireinstitute.com/
The presentation is sponsored by The Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties and will take place at the MBA Housing Center, 335 116th Avenue SE, in Bellevue, WA on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Tickets for MBA-KS members are $10. Non-member tickets are $15. For more information or to register: Click Here (https://mbaks.com/
MORE: Ken Brookings was born with a wrench in one hand and paint brush in the other; his father was at once a painting contractor and an auto shop owner. Ken became a Vice President with a Fortune 500 company by age 27, after which he founded and sold two successful businesses before beginning his consulting career. Focusing on high-level strategic and operational business consulting, Ken worked with the senior management teams at clients including Apple Computer and Goodyear Tire. He now puts his focus entirely on helping small businesses. According to Ken, "The heroes of the business world are the small business owners and managers. They do the real work and produce the most jobs in this country. Sadly, they seldom get the rewards that their honest work deserves. My focus became, and remains, to change that."
