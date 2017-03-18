San Diego Montessori School Art Fundraiser Raises Big Money for Teachers

Lifetime Montessori School in Santaluz Auction Nets $13,000 for Teachers to Attend 2018 National Montessori Conference

San Diego Montessori School Art Fundraiser

-- It was an art lover's delight earlier this month as more than 180 parents bought individual artworks from their toddlers, preschoolers and elementary student children at the annual Montessori art fundraiser at Lifetime Montessori School in Santaluz.More than $17,500 was raised, earning a net profit of about $13,000, Kristin Edwards, M.Ed., co-founder of the school, said. "That's $3,000 more than last year and really makes a difference! We will invest this money to pay for our teachers and administrators to attend the national Montessori annual conference next winter. "We're thrilled and thankful!"Held Friday, March 3 at the Del Sur Ranch House, the event focused on the artistic side of the Montessori Method. Every student created individual art and participated in building a group art project, based on the teachings of the Montessori method. For example, the elementary school students created a needlepoint of a 3-D puzzle with 27 separate pieces—a math project and an art project.Parents contributed to construct themed classroom baskets for bid, including 'Legos,' 'Science Rules,' 'Mom's Relief,' 'Wine' and' 'Beer.' Multiple items were placed in these baskets and sold in the range of $200 to $250.By far, the individual art projects were the biggest sellers—netting $4,000 for priceless, framed objects d'art. Dozens of these toddlers' masterpieces were immediately exhibited on refrigerators throughout the County.For the first time, the event featured an online bidding component. Parents were able to bid prior to the event—or even at the event—while talking with other parents. Feedback was mixed and Edwards promised improvements for next year's event."Going forward, we'll put the highest-end products online. We'll consider adding childcare. And, we'll find ways to improve the wi-fi reception at the venue," she said."For our staff, the art show allows us to attend the national Montessori conference,"Edwards continued.Just two weeks before the art show, six staff members flew to Austin, TX, at the start of the President's Day weekend to learn and discuss methodology. Topics included:• Toddlers—The preparation of the child, the logical mind and its processes• Primary Students—Mathematics and its Concepts; several additional conceptual lessons were presented and discussed; Teachers were able to bolster their knowledge on new ways to teach math concepts; currently, LMS uses eight separate concepts to bring math to life• Administrators and Technology—How to Prep Students for Middle School Computer Understanding;a core outgrowth of the breakout discussion was how to integrate technology in meaningful ways for our students• Addressing Diversity—workshops focused on ethnic and special needs diversity were discussedAnother benefit of the art show monies: 15 LMS teachers are slated to attend an 'Inclusion Workshop' in San Diego focusing on special needs children."We're really grateful to our parents for allowing us the ability to be at the forefront in teaching their children," Edwards said. "We love being teachers and knowing that our parents believe in us to be better teachers means everything."Lifetime Montessori School is located at 14727 Camino De La Luna in Santaluz—between the I-5 to I-15 corridor in mid-San Diego County. The school serves 180 students aged eighteen months to nine years of age who live in Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Fairbanks Ranch, 4S Ranch and Del Sur.The school was recently named a '2016 People Love Us on Yelp!' Recipient—the highest award that ranking body designates. Lifetime was chosen based on such factors as 'user experiences and community,' 'high satisfaction,' and 'recognition for outstanding performance.' Currently, LMS has the highest number of five-star reviews of any Montessori school in San Diego County.