A2 Security Deploys New ET Pro Network Vulnerability Definitions:
A representative from the company shared more details about the network cybersecurity service. "A2 Security is proud to announce a new vulnerability scanning engine based on OpenVAS network assessment tools and Pro Emerging Threat definitions feed. The new vulnerability assessment service is an adaptive vulnerability scanning engine designed to thoroughly test all network devices. OpenVAS is a comprehensive process that will continuously probe all areas of the network in order to deliver a comprehensive vulnerability report.
In addition to this this, the OpenVAS scanning engine will perform a series of enumeration tests in order to test against default login credentials."
proud to announce their subscription to ET Pro vulnerability definitions. Our customers now have access to the enterprise paid version for emerging security threats. This way we can provide advanced protection against both known threats and emerging threats. We offer proactive network security solutions and services http://a2security.net/
Based on this news release, the company has begun to use the OpenVAS vulnerability assessment utility in conjunction with emerging threat definitions from the Greenbone paid Network Vulnerability Tests. OpenVAS is an combination of network tools and services that provide a cohesive and comprehensive network vulnerability scanning engine and network vulnerability solution. The vulnerability scanning engine is enhanced by regularly updated feed of NVTs ( Network Vulnerability Tests)
The company represenative from A2 Security declared that their vulnerability scanning engine bolsters over 50,000 definitions and goes on to perform high level enumeration against network hosts, checking default credentials and adapting the tests performed based on the previos vulnerability scan results.
The company representative went on to clarify, "the vulnerability assessment suite A2 enables our clients to run reports and easily filter through vulnerability assessment data. The new OpenVAS network vulnerability scanner is coupled with an increasingly strengthened database of vulnerability definitions and penetration tests."
The cyber security company representative concluded the announcement by giving more information on the network services provided by his company. "A2 Networks provides network solutions in addition to cybersecurity management. We offer comprehensive network support including network firewall protection and administration. While we provide cybersecurity services to all companies within the midwest region, and we offer on-premise network support and consulting to the New York state area surrounding NYC, and offer on-premise network services to across the state of Michigan." More information on the cybersecurity companies vulnerability scanning service here http://a2security.net/
