Martinizing Dry Cleaning Celebrates Grand Opening in Charlotte
Offering Convenient Garment Care Service Tailored to Customers' Lifestyles
According to new owner Kyle Panther, this location was first opened in 1994 as Princess Cleaners. After purchasing the store in late 2016, Panther re-branded the business as Martinizing Dry Cleaning.
"I want to provide a cleaner, more professional, more responsive service to new and existing customers," said Panther. "Martinizing's strong commitment to the community and family-like atmosphere will guide everything that we do," added Panther.
With on-demand, dry cleaning and laundry services will become even more convenient for customers, who can now request service using an app. Customers submit their email address and ZIP code through the app and schedule a pickup time for their order, similar to apps like Uber™.
"Doing laundry is a time-consuming, never-ending cycle," noted Panther. "With on-demand, our customers will receive freshly cleaned, neatly folded laundry and dry cleaning back without ever leaving the comfort of their homes," added Panther.
In addition to on-demand, Martinizing also offers residential and commercial lockers. Lockers are installed in apartment buildings and commercial locations throughout the area.
Customers place their clothes in a locker and schedule a pick up using an app. Orders are picked up and returned to the lockers within 48 hours freshly cleaned and folded.
"Customers don't have to worry about getting to the store before it closes. The lockers are open and available 24/7 whenever it's convenient for them," noted Panther. "I expect this additional service option to be very popular among today's professionals who are always on-the-go," added Panther.
To kick-off the store's opening, Panther will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 where customers can enter to win $500 in dry cleaning.
Martinizing Dry Cleaning is located at 1408 E. Blvd., Suite AA (in the Dilworth Gardens Shopping Center) and is open Monday – Friday, 7am to 7pm and Saturday, 9am to 4pm. The store's phone number is (704) 372-0009.
About Martinizing Dry Cleaning
Celebrating more than six decades as the most experienced name in dry cleaning, laundry and garment care, Martinizing Dry Cleaning has more than 400 stores in 8 countries. New stores feature innovative lifestyle oriented services like free home and office pick-up and delivery, app powered lockers and on-demand service. First class customer convenience and "Green" cleaning technologies that are safe for people, clothes and the environment are hallmarks of the Martinizing brand.
Martinizing continues to build on its strength as the most recognized name in dry cleaning with strong franchise development and aggressive growth plans that will provide entrepreneurs with franchise ownership opportunities all across North America. Martinizing Dry Cleaning is a member of The Huntington Company family of brands. For more information, please visit http://www.martinizing.com
