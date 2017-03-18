News By Tag
Master bass player Rufus Reid headlines Arlington Jazz Festival -- 6th Annual
Sixth Annual Arlington Jazz Festival with headliner, master bass player, Rufus Reid performing with pianist Tim Ray and drummer Steve Langone; also featured during fest: vibraphonist Rich Greenblatt, vocalist/pianist Marlene del Rosario and more!
This year's festival headliner is twice Grammy nominated bass legend Rufus Reid, cited by the "All Music Guide to Jazz" as being "easily one of the top five bassists in modern jazz." His festival trio will include Boston-based pianist Tim Ray and drummer Steve Langone. In addition, Reid will be conducting a master class earlier in the day, which is open to all musicians and other music appreciators, but should not be missed by any aspiring bass players!
The jazz fest will also feature performances by vibes master Rich Greenblatt and keyboardist/
For complete details on the Arlington Jazz Festival, produced by Dan Fox and the Morningside Music Studio, visit http://www.morningsidemusicstudio.com/
Arlington Jazz Festival is supported in part by a grant from the Arlington Cultural Council (a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency), as well as a generous contribution from Arlington-based Walter Fey CPA.
A-Town Jazz Festival: 2017 Listing Details.
For more information on any of the following events: http://www.morningsidemusicstudio.com/
Festival main event:
Sunday, April 30:
Rufus Reid Trio:with Reid (bass), Tim Ray (piano) and Steve Langone (drums);
Arlington High School Jazz Band, led by Tino D'Agostino, opens.
7:00-9:00 pm.
Arlington Town Hall, 730 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington 02476.
General admission: $20, students/seniors $10, kids 10 and under $5, babies on laps free.
[Advance ticket holders may attend for free the Rufus Reid Master Class, held earlier in the day.]
Advance tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/
Other Festival events, listed chronologically:
Thursday, April 27:
Spy Pond Groove: eclectic mix of soulful, swinging, funky, & latin jazz.
8:00-11:00 pm.
Common Ground, 319 Broadway, Arlington 02474.
No cover.
Friday, April 28:
Morningside Music Studio Jazz Combo Showcase.
Featuring advance jazz ensembles from Morningside Music Studio.
7:00-9:00 pm.
Kickstand Cafe, 594 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington 02476.
$10 suggested donation (or best offer).
Saturday, April 29:
Fox/Malavasi/
Performing jazzy versions of popular tunes as well as Brazilian and latin jazz.
and
Rich Greenblatt Group: with Greenblatt (vibraphone)
7:30-10:30 pm.
Artlounge Arlington, 1346 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington 02476
$10 cover at door (beer, wine, & snacks available).
Sunday April 30:
A-Town Bass Band:Arlington's community New Orleans style brass band, led by Dan Fox.
1:00-2:00 pm outdoors, rain or shine.
Arlington Town Hall Garden, 730 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington 02476
No cover.
Sunday April 30:
Jazz Master Class with Rufus Reid: for musicians and other music appreciators alike.
4:30-5:30 pm
Arlington Town Hall Hearing Room, 730 Massachusetts Ave., 2nd floor, Arlington 02476
$10, free with advance ticket to Sunday evening's Festival headliner concert with the Rufus Reid Trio.
Background information on headliner and presenter:
Master bass player Rufus Reid is recognized as both an accomplished composer and musician as well as an exceptional educator. His professional career began in Chicago and since 1976, he has been based out of NYC. He has toured and recorded with Eddie Harris, Nancy Wilson, Harold Land & Bobby Hutcherson, Lee Konitz, The Thad Jones & Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, Dexter Gordon, J.J. Johnson, Art Farmer, Stan Getz, Kenny Burrell, Kenny Barron and countless others. He continues to record adding to his extensive discography, 18 of which are under his own name. www.rufusreid.com
Arlington Jazz Festival's presenter Morningside Music Studio, located in Arlington, is under the direction of Dan Fox, who is no stranger to the local music scene. Fox, an Arlington resident, is a multi-instrumentalist and music educator who has performed at the Newport Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Boston Globe Jazz Festival and the Mallorca Jazz Festival in Spain. He leads his own bands Made in the Shade, 'TarBone, and FoxBill and has performed a wide range of jazz styles with groups like the New Black Eagle Jazz Band, the Cab Calloway Orchestra, and the Either/Orchestra. His Morningside Music Studio gives students of all levels the opportunity to play in weekly musical ensembles. Further information on Dan Fox and Morningside Music can be found at www.danfox.com and www.morningsidemusicstudio.com.
The month of April is observed nationally as Jazz Appreciation Month, and since 2012, International Jazz Day has fallen on April 30th. Arlington Jazz Festival coincides with the celebration of Jazz Week in Boston and surrounding areas. For more information, visit https://jazzboston.org/
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of Morningside Music Studio)
617-470-5867
marycurtin@comcast.net
