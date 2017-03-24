News By Tag
Red Carpet, Sweet 16 For Mahkenna Pop Recording Artist, Charity Event on Sunday March 26th
Sunday, March 26th Red Carpet: 2-3 MAHKENNA celebrates her SWEET 16 with celebrity friends and charity: EXPECT TO WIN Charity. Performances by RADIO BASE, INKMONSTARR, They will be providing complementary dinner, refreshments.
Complementary dinner & refreshments and VIP gift bags for guests.
Celebrities confirmed: Paris Smith (every witch way), Lilimar (bella & the bulldogs), Aliyah Moulden (the voice), Hayden Summerall (singer/social med), Sam Golbach (social media influencer), Jaheem Toombs (100 Things To Do Before H.S.), Casey Burke (the Middle), Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs), Sloane Morgan Seigel (Gortimer Gibbons life on normal st.), Carrington Durham, (Youtube star), Benjamin Flores Jr (Game Shakers), Isabella Moner (Transformers)
1:00 media check in. 2:00 carpet. 3:00-6:00 event. 611 Glenwood Place, Burbank.
Contact [media] mahkennasweet16party@
Contact
TESS or ROSA
mahkennasweet16party@
***@gmail.com
