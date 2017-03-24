 
Industry News





Red Carpet, Sweet 16 For Mahkenna Pop Recording Artist, Charity Event on Sunday March 26th

Sunday, March 26th Red Carpet: 2-3 MAHKENNA celebrates her SWEET 16 with celebrity friends and charity: EXPECT TO WIN Charity. Performances by RADIO BASE, INKMONSTARR, They will be providing complementary dinner, refreshments.
 
 
Mahkenna_Flyer_Redwalk1
LOS ANGELES - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- 1:00 p.m. Sunday March 26th - Red carpet Sweet 16 & Expect2 Win Charity Vlado Event for Mahkenna/ Pop Recording Artist, DJ: Lela Brown of Radio Disney; Performers: Radio Base, Inkmonstarr, Madysyn Rose (lifetime's the pop game), Jose Tunon, Jesaiah (american idol), and more.
Complementary dinner & refreshments and VIP gift bags for guests.

Celebrities confirmed: Paris Smith (every witch way), Lilimar (bella & the bulldogs), Aliyah Moulden (the voice), Hayden Summerall (singer/social med), Sam Golbach (social media influencer), Jaheem Toombs (100 Things To Do Before H.S.), Casey Burke (the Middle), Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs), Sloane Morgan Seigel (Gortimer Gibbons life on normal st.), Carrington Durham, (Youtube star), Benjamin Flores Jr (Game Shakers), Isabella Moner (Transformers), Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs), Casey Simpson, (Nicky ricky dicky & dawn), Sean Ryan Fox (Henry Danger), Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock), Zach Rice (minions, the babysitter), Talin Silva (singer/songwriter), Cassandra Ashe (singer/songwriter), and many more.

1:00 media check in. 2:00 carpet. 3:00-6:00 event. 611 Glenwood Place, Burbank.

Contact [media] mahkennasweet16party@gmail.com

Contact
TESS or ROSA
mahkennasweet16party@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
End
Red Walk Talent PR
Email:***@gmail.com
Celebrity, Charity, Red Carpet
Media
Los Angeles - California - United States
Events
Mar 24, 2017
Mar 24, 2017 News



