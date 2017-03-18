 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Rosalie Klein Named 2016 Engel & Völkers North America Elite Club Award Winner

Premium international real estate firm honors Beverly Hills advisor with "Diamond" Award
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Engel & Völkers North America announced today that Rosalie Klein is a recipient of the Elite Club "Diamond" Award. This designation is presented to the Engel & Völkers North America real estate advisors who have achieved distinct net commission earnings.

"Rosalie Klein is a leader in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles real estate market, representing the expertise and premium level of service that defines Engel & Völkers around the world," said Raphael Barragan, license partner of Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills. "We are so proud of her achievement."

Rosalie accepted the award at a ceremony held at Engel & Völkers' annual Exchange event, this year hosted at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, Florida. Exchange is the global firm's largest North America event.

"I am honored to be recognized with the "Diamond" Award," said Rosalie, "My strategy for success has always been to remain focused on client needs, and as part of the Engel & Völkers network I have the support and capabilities to continue enhancing my services."

To find out more about Rosalie please go to:

http://rosalieklein.evusa.com/en/about-me.php

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,500 real estate advisors in more than 750 brokerages spanning 32 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry's top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

http://losangeles.evusa.com/en/

Sandra Cook
***@evusa.com
