The 50th Annual Monterey Scottish Games & Celtic Festival
The 50th Annual Monterey Scottish Games & Celtic Festival to be held at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center to be held on August 5th and 6th, 2017
At a Glance
What: 50th Annual Monterey Scottish Games & Celtic Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, 2017 from 9:00 am – 6:00 p.m.
Detailed daily schedule will be posted on www.montereyscotgames.com (http://www.montereyscotgames.com/)
Where: Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA 93940
What: This very popular Celtic celebration brings the music, dance, food and athletic events of Scotland and Ireland to Monterey County. Featuring fun activities for the whole family, the Monterey Scottish Games & Celtic Festival offers a variety of live Celtic entertainment with exciting massed pipe bands on parade, including many award-winning California-based pipe bands, plus talented Highland and Irish dancers, special entertainers, athletes, clans, kids games, whisky tasting, delicious food, great crafts, sheepdog herding and much more. In addition to traditional pipes and drums, dancing, and athletic competitions, the Games is a celebration full of demonstrations, performance and musical entertainment related to many aspects of Scottish and Gaelic culture. Dozens of kilted athletes, bagpipers and dancers will be back in Monterey entertaining Festival-goers who will enjoy experiencing and learning more about the fascinating Celtic culture.
Tickets: Advance discount presale Monterey Scottish Festival tickets will be available at www.montereyscotgames.com in 2017.
Advance tickets will then be available through midnight August 4th and at the gate during both days of the Festival.
Adult One-Day - Presale [$15.00] - At Gate [$20.00]
Senior (65+) One-Day - Presale [$12.00] - At Gate [$15.00]
Military One-Day - Presale [$12.00] - At Gate [$15.00]
Child (9-15) One Day - Presale [$12.00] - At Gate [$15.00]
Adult Two-Day - Presale [$20.00] - At Gate [$30.00]
Senior (65+) Two-Day - Presale [$15.00] - At Gate [$20.00]
Military Two-Day - Presale [$15.00] - At Gate [$20.00]
Child (9-15) Two-Day - Presale [$15.00] - At Gate [$20.00]
Children 8 & under free
Here's a quick glimpse of a past festival: https://www.youtube.com/
For more information:
Contact
Monterey Scottish Games & Celtic Festival
***@montereyscotgames.com
