Applications of CRISPR Technologies in Research and Industry

A distinguished panel from academia and industry will discuss some of the applications and challenges of CRISPR technologies. The panel discussion will take place at the German Center for Research and Innovation (GCRI) in New York.

Few discoveries have attracted more attention in the area of molecular biology over the last three years than CRISPR-Cas9, a relatively new technology that is groundbreaking, controversial and developing rapidly. Science Magazine featured CRISPR-Cas9 on its cover in 2015, calling it a "breakthrough,"and MIT Technology Review called it the "biggest biotech discovery of the century." The technology makes gene editing simple, affordable, and precise. At present, scientists are exploring the potential of CRISPR-Cas9 to cure a host of human diseases. These tools are also being used to expedite crop and livestock breeding, engineer new antimicrobials and control disease-carrying insects.This program is being funded in part by a grant from the Delegation of the European Union to the United States.The members of the panel include:, Director of Molecular Biology Manager for RTP Plant Science Research Site at BASF will talk about the application of CRISPR in plant research., Head of in vivo Research Facility at CECAD Cologne will discuss the history of CRISPR/Cas and how it revolutionized genetic engineering. He will also talk about how the method is applied in his lab and will show some mouse models that can be applied in translational medicine., Scientific Director, Genome Editing Core Facility Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey will provide examples of how CRISPR is used at Rutgers and what other applications (in humans) this technology will be used for., Researcher, Oncology Target Discovery Program, Pfizer