March 2017





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

iVenture Solutions Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies iVenture Solutions' Internal Controls and Processes
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- iVenture Solutions, an IT services and solutions provider, today announced that it has completed its SSAE 16 (SOC 1) Type II Audit. This attestation verifies that iVenture Solutions has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of iVenture Solutions' controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 16 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements), the SOC 1 Type II audit report includes iVenture Solutions' description of controls as well as the detailed testing of its controls over a minimum six-month period.

"Many of iVenture Solutions' clients rely on them to protect consumer information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, iVenture Solutions has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the managed solutions provided by iVenture Solutions."

SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 16 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. Federal regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-Bliley and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require corporations to audit the internal controls of their suppliers, including those that provide technology services.

About iVenture Solutions

Since October 2000 iVenture has provided managed services, IT support, and cloud services for mid-sized and small businesses in Central and North Florida.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

