iVenture Solutions Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies iVenture Solutions' Internal Controls and Processes
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of iVenture Solutions' controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 16 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements)
"Many of iVenture Solutions' clients rely on them to protect consumer information,"
SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 16 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. Federal regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-
About iVenture Solutions
Since October 2000 iVenture has provided managed services, IT support, and cloud services for mid-sized and small businesses in Central and North Florida.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Vince Chicerelli
iVenture Solutions
***@iventuresolutions.com
