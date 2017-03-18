 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Boom Mat™ Introduces Black Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining

 
 
AVON LAKE, Ohio - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Boom Mat, the automotive aftermarket's leading brand of heat and sound solutions, now offers its Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining in a new black color with a cool carbon fiber look. Developed to serve a dual role, it effectively reduces noise entering the passenger compartment and also works to keep the hood surface cool to protect paint. Like Boom Mat's original Underhood Thermal Acoustic Liner, this too is an easy peel and stick product that is easy to install.

Made of 1/2" thick, high quality, industrial acoustical grade material with a textured carbon look, the 13 sq. ft. sized lining is ideal for insulating the underside of the hood for a quieter, more comfortable ride; especially in today's modified vehicles with high performance heat producing engines. Sized 32" x 59", it resists both mold and mildew and can also be used to reduce noise on generator boxes, insulating engine doghouses or marine and powersports applications.

For more information on Boom Mat'sBlack Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining, part #050129, or to learn more about other Boom Mat performance acoustical and thermal insulation products, visit: www.BoomMat.com.  For technical assistance, call toll free at 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI and Boom Mat product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.

About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™.  www.designengineering.com

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
6154297965
leslieallen@designengineering.com
