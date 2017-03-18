News By Tag
Boom Mat™ Introduces Black Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining
Made of 1/2" thick, high quality, industrial acoustical grade material with a textured carbon look, the 13 sq. ft. sized lining is ideal for insulating the underside of the hood for a quieter, more comfortable ride; especially in today's modified vehicles with high performance heat producing engines. Sized 32" x 59", it resists both mold and mildew and can also be used to reduce noise on generator boxes, insulating engine doghouses or marine and powersports applications.
For more information on Boom Mat'sBlack Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining, part #050129, or to learn more about other Boom Mat performance acoustical and thermal insulation products, visit: www.BoomMat.com. For technical assistance, call toll free at 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI and Boom Mat product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.
About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-
