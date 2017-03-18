 
Industry News





The Bio Flame's Eco Friendly Bio Fires Are Now Available in Melbourne!

 
 
Rivas Residence LO RES - Custom Firebox w: 48" Bur
Rivas Residence LO RES - Custom Firebox w: 48" Bur
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With locations throughout Australia, The Bio Flame brand of ethanol fireplaces has just announced their new partner for the Melbourne region.

Director of Marketing, Justin Orr announced today that the award winning ethanol fireplace manufacturer now has an exclusive distributor on the Australian Gold Coast! The company Sneddons has signed an exclusive distributor contract with The Bio Flame. As of March 15th, Australians in the State of Victoria, will be able to purchase Bio Flame products through a local distributor, making the product much more attainable.

"We thrilled with being able to further expand into the Australian market with our ethanol heaters and are quite happy with our new exclusive distributor," stated Orr. "We have been looking for the perfect distributor to break into this region and are confident that with a location in Melbourne, Sneddons is just that." With distributors all around the world, Melbourne was a natural next step for the constantly growing Bio Flame.

Now all of The Bio Flame's consumers in the State of Victoria now have a local distributor to purchase our ethanol fireplace product from. The Bio Flame believes this will allow the company to see continued growth across other parts of Australia over the next year.

"We are really looking forward to a strong launch into the Melbourne market. There has been a great demand for our ethanol fireplace and ethanol burner products in this region over the last several years and we are excited to be able to fulfill this," concludes Orr.

With a Bio Flame retailer in most major Australian markets, including Perth, Brisbane  Gold Coast, and now Melbourne, Bio Flame has your heating needs covered!

www.TheBioFlame.com

Sneddons
145-147 Geelong Road
Footscray, VIC 3011
Australia
T (03) 9689 2610
www.sneddons.com.au

About The Bio Flame (https://www.thebioflame.com/about/)
Since 2007 The Bio Flame has been designing and manufacturing unique, eco-friendly, ethanol fireplaces. Bio Flame designers and engineers have continued to set the highest standards of bio ethanol burning fireplaces in the industry with custom designs and record breaking innovations. The Bio Flame has gained great popularity amongst home builders, architects, hotels/resorts and designers, and is now available in over 60 countries worldwide!
Like what we've got to say? Come follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheBioFlame) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BioFlame) Tumblr (http://thebioflame.tumblr.com/) YouTube Pinterest (http://pinterest.com/thebioflame/)

The Bio Flame
***@thebioflame.com
