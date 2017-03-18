News By Tag
How United Access Partnered With Nonprofits This Fall
United Access participated in the Walk to end ALS in Springfield, MO
When it became apparent that more research and advocacy was needed to care for victims of Lou Gehrig's disease, the ALS Association was founded in 1985. It is currently the only national non-profit organization fighting ALS on every front, including global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through their nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers, and fostering government partnerships. Many people heard of the ALS Association for the first time during the viral 2014 "Ice Bucket Challenge." The challenge was a huge success, garnering high profile celebrity participants and bringing awareness to a disease that many had previously not been given much attention. After its completion, the Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than one hundred million dollars for the ALS Association and gained more than seven hundred thousand new donors.
Another annual fund raiser put on by the ALS Association is the Walk to Defeat ALS. The event is national and each chapter of the association hosts its own walk. Not only is this a valuable fund raising event, it also is a great opportunity for companies to promote teamwork and families to come together while raising money for a great cause through online-fundraising and at-work activities. Multiple local vendors supply food and beverages for the participants while they enjoy the festivities.
This year, United Access Springfield got a small team together for their local Walk to Defeat ALS. The walk occurred on Saturday, September 24 and was greeted with perfect weather! Before everyone's team began walking, there were several performances by a local drumline, the cheerleaders of Drury University, and even a visit from the Springfield Batman. Activities included a blow up obstacle course and T-Shirt design contest, but it seemed like the children preferred to simply play in the fountains. The event ended up being a lively and uplifting day for everyone involved. After all the donations were added together, Walk to Defeat ALS Springfield raised an incredible $55,000 for their local chapter!
About United Access: United Access has been providing the latest in adapted vehicles, driving systems and services for more than 30 years. They are a member of the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association and a nationally accredited Quality Assurance Program (QAP) dealer with nine locations across the Midwest and Mid-South. They are committed to giving back to the communities they serve through volunteer time, event sponsorships and donations. To learn more about the mobility equipment, wheelchair vans and other solutions offered by United Access, visit http://www.UnitedAccess.com.
