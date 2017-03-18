News By Tag
SwimEx announces Methodist Rehabilitation Center as client
Medical facility purchases aquatic therapy pool for patient rehabilitation.
The Center, located in Jackson, Mississippi, is recognized for being on the cutting edge of treating brain and spinal injuries as well as stroke and other neurological disorders.
The Methodist Rehabilitation Center has purchased the SwimEx 1000T model, the largest, most versatile aquatic therapy pool in the company's line. This state-of-the-
"We have great respect for the work the dedicated staff at Methodist Rehabilitation Center performs and are proud to add this highly recognized facility to our SwimEx team roster," said Suzanne Vaughan, president of SwimEx.
About SwimEx
SwimEx has been a world leader in the hydrotherapy industry since 1986, when fiberglass pioneer Everett Pearson (known for Pearson Yachts) bought the SwimEx paddlewheel patents and designed the first fiberglass swim spa. Now led by Pearson's daughter, Suzanne Vaughan, this second-generation family business offers a complete line of hydrotherapy pools featuring advanced water current technology and superior fiberglass construction. Proudly crafted in the United States and built to order,SwimEx pools deliver the ultimate in aquatic therapy and fitness with exceptional customer service.
SwimEx clients include elite sports teams (both professional and collegiate), healthcare organizations, hospitals, senior living communities, veterinarian clinics, and private homeowners. Sold worldwide, SwimEx sells pools direct from the factory located at 390 Airport Road, Fall River, Massachusetts 02720. For more information, please call 800-877-7946 or visit www.swimex.com
