News By Tag
* Medical
* Health
* Holter
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PC Based Holter Monitoring System
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY: March 1, 2017—Nasiff Associates, Inc. announces an addition to the PC-based Nasiff CardioHolter™
Performance and Portability
As with all of the Nasiff PC based CardioCard® products this PC-based CardioHolter™
All Nasiff CardioHolter™
A preview screen, pacemaker detection and extended storage times
A Cardio Universal EMR Interface™ for most EMRs
A Cardio Patient Data Management™ System
Built-In networking, unlimited patient database with advanced security
Excellent customer support and training
Reliable, user-friendly, compact and durable devices
Feature rich at competitive pricing
Veteran Owned and developed and manufactured in the USA for legendary quality
FDA clearance since 1989
The Nasiff CardioHolter™
All Nasiff CardioCard® products come with a 2-year warranty on all devices and software. Nasiff Associates also provide technical and customer support and on all devices via web or phone.
Please contact Nasiff Associates, Inc. for additional information and the distributor nearest to you.
######
About Nasiff
Founded in 1989, Nasiff Associates is a Medical Technology Company and leader in diagnostic cardiology medical devices including ECG/EKG devices and systems. The first company to produce a clinically useful PC-based CardioResting™
Nasiff Associates, Inc. ▪ 841-1 County Route 37 ▪ Central Square, NY 13036 USA ▪ (t) 315.676.2346 ▪ (f) 315.676.4711 ▪ http://www.nasiff.com
Media Contact
Nasiff Associates, Inc.
3156762346
***@nasiff.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse