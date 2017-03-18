PC Based Holter Monitoring System

Nasiff CardioHolter Monitor

--CENTRAL SQUARE, NY: March 1, 2017—Nasiff Associates, Inc. announces an addition to the PC-based Nasiff CardioHolter™product line. The NEW PC-based CardioHolter™Monitoring System can more quickly attach directly to a USB port on any PC/ Laptop/WINDOWS Tablet/MAC Pro with Parallels, Boot Camp, ... without the use of an SD Card Reader or SD Card slot in the operating system. This allows for quicker patient data downloads into the CardioCard® patient database software which can speed up the ability to take care of additional patients. Save time—Save lives!As with all of the Nasiff PC based CardioCard® products this PC-based CardioHolter™Direct Monitoring System is full-featured. It is portable, smaller than a deck of cards, weighing around a third of a pound. All Nasiff CardioCard® products are competitively priced and full-featured as standard features. AND now with a quick direct interface to the operating system and with more advanced and easier editing capabilities. A preview screen, pacemaker detection and extended storage times A Cardio Universal EMR Interface™ for most EMRs A Cardio Patient Data Management™ System Built-In networking, unlimited patient database with advanced security Excellent customer support and training Reliable, user-friendly, compact and durable devices Feature rich at competitive pricing Veteran Owned and developed and manufactured in the USA for legendary quality FDA clearance since 1989The Nasiff CardioHolter™Direct Monitoring System is known for top quality, ease of use and numerous features. There are a variety of editing, screen and report formats to meet the many needs, from standard clinical settings to many special research needs and teaching applications in university settings. All Nasiff CardioCard® products have free installation, training and support.All Nasiff CardioCard® products come with a 2-year warranty on all devices and software. Nasiff Associates also provide technical and customer support and on all devices via web or phone.Please contact Nasiff Associates, Inc. for additional information and the distributor nearest to you.######Founded in 1989, Nasiff Associates is a Medical Technology Company and leader in diagnostic cardiology medical devices including ECG/EKG devices and systems. The first company to produce a clinically useful PC-based CardioResting™ECG, PC-based CardioStress™(Stress ECG), CardioHolter™(Monitor), CardioSuite™ECG System (all-in-one cardiology system consisting of Resting, Stress and Holter) and CardioVitals™. All products are developed and manufactured in the USA to maintain top quality control and unsurpassable customer care. All systems come complete with the Cardio Universal EMR Interface™. More information about Nasiff products can be found at www.nasiff.com.