News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lutz, FL Costco to Host Signing for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
843.853.2070 x 176
jcrisp@arcadiapublishing.com
Costco to Host Book Signing for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Local author, Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez, will be available to sign copies of book
When Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened in 1959, the Tampa, Florida, park became an immediate hit with locals and tourists alike. Over the decades, Busch Gardens has grown to become an internationally acclaimed and accredited zoological facility and world-renowned theme park. Serving as a sanctuary for thousands of exotic and endangered animals from around the globe and offering up unique thrilling rides and world-class entertainment, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay proudly welcomes millions of guests each year.
About the Author:
Author Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez is a Tampa native and historian who grew up visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Focusing primarily on the park's first half-century of existence, he details the colorful history of Busch Gardens with more than 160 vintage photographs from private collections and historical archives. McMorrow-Hernandez has authored other books profiling Tampa history and has written about local landmarks and attractions for publications including the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Bay Magazine.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Costco
2225 Grand Cypress Dr.
Lutz, FL 33559
When: Friday, April 7th from 2 pm- 4 p.m.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Contact
Jordan Crisp
***@arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse