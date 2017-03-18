News By Tag
Rady School of Management MBA, Master of Finance Ranked #1 in San Diego by TFE Times
The TFE Times MBA ranking measures several key program components: Mean GRE/GMAT Scores, mean starting salary and bonus, mean undergraduate GPA, the school's acceptance rate, the percent of program graduates employed at graduation and three months after graduation.
The Rady School's unique MBA program is tailored to professionals, often with science and technology backgrounds, who have an interest in innovation and entrepreneurship. The program provides students with the inspiration, business acumen, and faculty and alumni support to achieve a significant impact. A large number of Rady students go on to establish startup ventures or work with small, entrepreneurial companies.
The Master of Finance program at the Rady School provides rigorous, hands-on training, allowing graduates to contribute immediately in environments where quantitative and analytical skills are at a premium. Students in the Master of Finance program learn leading-edge methods for analyzing big data for financial decision-making and risk management. The program's emphasis on quantitative models and methods ensures graduates are equipped to develop innovative solutions to the complex problems facing the financial industry.
For more information on the Rady School, go to: www.rady.ucsd.edu
Contact
Melinda Battenberg
***@ucsd.edu
