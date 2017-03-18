 

New Recreational Vehicles Like The Coachmen Catalina 301BHSCK's Are Here For Customers Near Rochester, MN And Prairie Du Chien, WI

 
877-636-9191, www.Jaspersrv.com
ROCHESTER, Minn. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- When a basketball player sees the the open shot and know they can make the shot...they capitalize on the opportunity to make it happen. When that shot falls through the hoop...there isn't a feeling in the world like it...except when a person makes an investment they have always wanted. Many people think of buying an RV and wait for the right time, but the right time is now. Waiting for the world to be perfect to buy...may have you waiting for a very long time. Introducing the Coachmen Catalina 301BHSCK sold at Jasper's RV. Here is a coach that will reward you for a long time for making the shot...Coachmen Catalina and their 301BHSCK model. Check out this virtual video tour for you to enjoy on Jasper's RV YouTube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVZr6CTKbDw



The features you just saw including the great outside kitchen are here too. The Coachmen Catalina 301BHSCK has a great bunkhouse, super slide and triple bunks. That awesome outside kitchen has a U-shaped dinette, pack-n-play door, dinette in bunk room, ducted A?C, DSI Water Heater, electric awning w/LED's, Bed Comforter, outside speakers, night shades, radio with
CD/DVD Player, a spare tire with cover, a water heater bypass and winterization kit already installed and much...much more.

http://www.jaspersrv.com/home.html

