Country(s)
Industry News
New Recreational Vehicles Like The Coachmen Catalina 301BHSCK's Are Here For Customers Near Rochester, MN And Prairie Du Chien, WI
https://www.youtube.com/
The features you just saw including the great outside kitchen are here too. The Coachmen Catalina 301BHSCK has a great bunkhouse, super slide and triple bunks. That awesome outside kitchen has a U-shaped dinette, pack-n-play door, dinette in bunk room, ducted A?C, DSI Water Heater, electric awning w/LED's, Bed Comforter, outside speakers, night shades, radio with
CD/DVD Player, a spare tire with cover, a water heater bypass and winterization kit already installed and much...much more.
http://www.jaspersrv.com/
Contact
John Jasper
1-877-636-9191
jaspersrv@live.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse