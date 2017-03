La Vista, NE Costco to Host Signing for Wicked Omaha

9781467137317

-- Media inquiries contact: Jordan Crisp843.853.2070 x 176jcrisp@arcadiapublishing.comIn old Omaha, the scent of opium wafted through saloon doors, while prostitutes openly solicited customers. When the St. Elmo theater ran short of the usual entertainment, the residents could always fall back on robbing strangers. Tenants of the Burnt District squirmed under the extorting thumb of a furniture dealer dubbed the Man-Landlady. The games of chance and confidence and outright municipal graft all played a part in a wicked city where gambler Tom Dennison ran politics and Madam Anna Wilson drove philanthropy. Join Ryan Roenfeld for a stroll along the seamier side of Omaha's past.Ryan Roenfeld is a fifth-generation resident of Mills County, Iowa, and former president of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. At present, he is a full-time student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.Costco12515 Portside ParkwayLa Vista, NE 68128Saturday, April 1from 11 am -1 pmThe combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com