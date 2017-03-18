 
Industry News





La Vista, NE Costco to Host Signing for Wicked Omaha

 
 
9781467137317
 
LA VISTA, Neb. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Media inquiries contact: Jordan Crisp

843.853.2070 x 176

jcrisp@arcadiapublishing.com

Costco to Host Book Signing for Wicked Omaha

Local author, Ryan Roenfield, will be available to sign copies of book

In old Omaha, the scent of opium wafted through saloon doors, while prostitutes openly solicited customers. When the St. Elmo theater ran short of the usual entertainment, the residents could always fall back on robbing strangers. Tenants of the Burnt District squirmed under the extorting thumb of a furniture dealer dubbed the Man-Landlady. The games of chance and confidence and outright municipal graft all played a part in a wicked city where gambler Tom Dennison ran politics and Madam Anna Wilson drove philanthropy. Join Ryan Roenfeld for a stroll along the seamier side of Omaha's past.

About the Author:

Ryan Roenfeld is a fifth-generation resident of Mills County, Iowa, and former president of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. At present, he is a full-time student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Costco

12515 Portside Parkway

La Vista, NE 68128

When:  Saturday, April 1st from 11 am -1 pm

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

