Eurotech announces Comtrade Digital Services as a System Integrator for its IoT Solutions
After a successful collaboration in the context of the Eurotech initiated Eclipse IoT projects Eclipse Kura (http://www.eclipse.org/
Eurotech Everyware IoT technology offers the proven building blocks necessary to assemble IoT solutions and applications. A broad family of Multi-service IoT Gateways (http://www.eurotech.com/
Comtrade Digital Services has developed a strong expertise at every level of the IoT solution – from sensors, microprocessors, and protocols up to the cloud. With numerous successfully implemented projects Comtrade Digital Services is a valuable contributor to the IoT community. Its latest Predictive Maintenance Platform leverages IoT data to prevent future failure in mission-critical operations. The Platform collects, aggregates and analyzes real-time data using a machine learning enabled system that triggers actions in real-time or based on predictive analysis.
Comtrade Digital Services expertise and deep knowledge of Eurotech Everyware IoT stack will make it an invaluable partner for the integration of Eurotech's technology in the design and development of customers' applications. The collaboration will provide customers' projects with a more predictable and faster time to market from the initial proof-of-concept all the way to the field deployment.
Bojan Šneberger, GM of Industry business unit at Comtrade Digital Services, commented on the partnership:
"We are very excited to add another IoT Solutions Partner in our ecosystem. Comtrade expertise and intimate knowledge of Eurotech Everyware IoT stack make it a perfect partner to accelerate IoT Solutions deployments,"
About Eurotech
Eurotech is a global company (ETH:IM) that provides hardware and software solutions, together with professional services and expertise to deliver embedded computing platforms and sub-systems to leading OEMs, system integrators and enterprise customers for successful and efficient deployment of their products and services. Drawing on concepts of minimalist computing, Eurotech lowers power draw, minimizes physical size and reduces coding complexity to bring sensors, embedded platforms, sub-systems, ready-to-use devices and high performance computers to market, specializing in the defense, transportation, industrial and medical segments. By combining domain expertise in wireless connectivity as well as communications protocols, Eurotech architects platforms that simplify data capture, processing and transfer over unified communications networks. Our customers rely on Eurotech to simplify their access to state-of-the-
