 
News By Tag
* Embedded
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amaro
  Udine
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Eurotech announces Comtrade Digital Services as a System Integrator for its IoT Solutions

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Embedded

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Amaro - Udine - Italy

Subject:
Partnerships

AMARO, Italy - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Eurotech (http://www.eurotech.com/en/), a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its partnership with Comtrade Digital Services (http://comtradedigital.com/), a global software engineering services and solutions company.

After a successful collaboration in the context of the Eurotech initiated Eclipse IoT projects Eclipse Kura (http://www.eclipse.org/kura/) – the open source Java/OSGi Middleware for IoT Gateways (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/devices/iot+gateways) – and Eclipse Kapua (http://www.eclipse.org/kapua/) – the open source IoT Cloud Platform – Eurotech and Comtrade Digital Services are extending their cooperation by making their joint expertise available to customers interested in adopting, developing, and deploying end-to-end IoT Solutions.

Eurotech Everyware IoT technology offers the proven building blocks necessary to assemble IoT solutions and applications. A broad family of Multi-service IoT Gateways (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/devices/iot+gateways), a secure enterprise-ready middleware (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/software+services/eve...) for IoT gateways based on Eclipse Kura and and IoT integration platform provides the ready-to-use components necessary to meet the needs of IoT applications including edge computing, edge analytics, device management and data integration.

Comtrade Digital Services has developed a strong expertise at every level of the IoT solution – from sensors, microprocessors, and protocols up to the cloud. With numerous successfully implemented projects Comtrade Digital Services is a valuable contributor to the IoT community. Its latest Predictive Maintenance Platform leverages IoT data to prevent future failure in mission-critical operations. The Platform collects, aggregates and analyzes real-time data using a machine learning enabled system that triggers actions in real-time or based on predictive analysis.

Comtrade Digital Services expertise and deep knowledge of Eurotech Everyware IoT stack will make it an invaluable partner for the integration of Eurotech's technology in the design and development of customers' applications. The collaboration will provide customers' projects with a more predictable and faster time to market from the initial proof-of-concept all the way to the field deployment.

Bojan Šneberger, GM of Industry business unit at Comtrade Digital Services, commented on the partnership: "We are extremely proud to be part of the Eurotech's IoT ecosystem and to contribute with our knowledge to the open-source community around Eurotech Everyware IoT.  We believe this partnership will help companies innovate faster and reduce time to market – they will stay one step ahead of the competition by leveraging the power of IoT."

"We are very excited to add another IoT Solutions Partner in our ecosystem. Comtrade expertise and intimate knowledge of Eurotech Everyware IoT stack make it a perfect partner to accelerate IoT Solutions deployments," said Marco Carrer, Eurotech Group CTO.

About Eurotech

Eurotech is a global company (ETH:IM) that provides hardware and software solutions, together with professional services and expertise to deliver embedded computing platforms and sub-systems to leading OEMs, system integrators and enterprise customers for successful and efficient deployment of their products and services. Drawing on concepts of minimalist computing, Eurotech lowers power draw, minimizes physical size and reduces coding complexity to bring sensors, embedded platforms, sub-systems, ready-to-use devices and high performance computers to market, specializing in the defense, transportation, industrial and medical segments. By combining domain expertise in wireless connectivity as well as communications protocols, Eurotech architects platforms that simplify data capture, processing and transfer over unified communications networks. Our customers rely on Eurotech to simplify their access to state-of-the-art embedded technologies so they can focus on their core competencies. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@eurotech.com Email Verified
Tags:Embedded
Industry:Technology
Location:Amaro - Udine - Italy
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eurotech PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share