Sacred Heart High School sophomore Madeline King achieves highest points at NE Swim Championships

 
 
KINGSTON, Mass. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Sacred Heart School (www.sacredheartkingston.com), a private, Catholic, co-educational school in Kingston for students in preschool through grade 12, proudly announces that high school sophomore Madeline King of Kingston achieved the highest points across all strokes during the recent 2017 New England 15-18 Age Group Championships.

The distinction, earned at the March 3-5 event held at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sports and Recreation Center, is just one of the many major accomplishments the 16-year-old has achieved in her high school swimming career.

A member of the Cape Cod Swim Club (CCSC), King has been ranked the #1 female swimmer by USA Swimming in the 15-16 age group in New England since September of 2016 and 80th in the United States in the same age category.

In December of 2016 she and several teammates from the CCSC traveled to Columbus, Ohio, for the USA Junior National Swimming Championships.  The then-15-year-old swam a time trial 200-meter backstroke in 2:01:19, setting a CCSC record.

King's next major swim meet will be the USA Speedo Championships slated March 30-April 2 in Buffalo, New York.  There, she and her teammates will attempt to meet the goal of setting a New England record in the 800-meter freestyle relay.

"The entire Sacred Heart community is thrilled for Madeline and proud of her many achievements," said Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, President of Sacred Heart School.  "She is an outstanding example of the many student athletes who excel both in the classroom and in their chosen sport."

About Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod.  As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.

Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.

Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.

The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development), the school's proprietary summer enrichment program and Camp Morningstar, a long-standing recreational camp with sailing, swimming, sports, games and field trips.

Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.

Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music.  Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.

Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
Source:Sacred Heart School
