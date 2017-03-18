 

March 2017
New Grey Wolf 26DBH Travel Trailer Models Are At Jasper's RV, Servicing Dubuque, IA, Iowa City, Coralville And More

 
IOWA CITY, Iowa - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The sun is out and it's shinning and it's time to get your new travel trailer. Jasper's RV has the new Grey Wolf 26DBH's on hand for you to check out and take home. They are located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazleton, IA near Independence and Oelwein. This model has plenty of fantastic features for you to enjoy. It has a super slide, double over double bunks, two entry doors, a mini outside bar and grill, a full size pantry, an electric awning, a power tongue Jack, a rear cargo rack, LED lights inside and out, multiple USB charging ports, a ducted A/C, DSI water heater, black tank flush and much more. Check out this video tour on YouTube below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wzq1EJfGcuI



Spring and Summer are times of slam dunks and now you know where to find your slam jam of an RV. Jasper's RV has been in business over 18 years and Dan and John Jasper have plenty of experience to help you get on the road of your dreams. Their staff is well equipped to help you make the right choices for you. Today is the day to change the rest of your life. Give them a call or stop on by.

For more information, you can visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/home.html.

John Jasper
1-877-636-9191
jaspersrv@live.com

