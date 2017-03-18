AFRL/RXAP Selects UES for Laser Materials Contract

Dayton firm to continue work on Systems Survivability, Existing or Newly Developed Materials

-- UES Inc (www.ues.com)., a Science and Technology firm, announces that the US Air Force Research Laboratory's, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate's, Photonics Materials Branch (AFRL/RXAP) has selected UES for a 6-year, US$ 48.7 million research and development contract entitled Laser Materials for Blue Systems Survivability (LaMBSS).The objective of this effort is to conduct research on the effect of and interactions produced by lasers on materials, components, and systems in configurations of interest to the Air Force and DoD. AFRL/RXAP has a long term involvement in the development of advanced laser hardened materials and techniques. The LAMBSS program will continue many of the technical efforts that have been performed historically at RXAP's Laser Hardened Materials Evaluation Laboratory (LHMEL, currently managed by UES) and expand to include additional research capabilities supporting program areas that have recently been added to AFRL/RXAP's technical mission portfolio.Rob Hull, Director of UES' Photonic and Electronic Technologies Division and program manager on this contract, celebrates this win. "This is a successor contract to AFRL's Laser Effects on Materials, Sensors, and Structures, an effort that UES was a key contributor on. This has synergies with our other efforts, and provides UES with another means of supporting this critical mission of AFRL", he adds.Rick Weddle, UES' Director of Contracts, shared that UES succeeds through some unique strengths. "We take this is a confirmation of UES' track record of strong performance and delivering on research support. We're honored to be AFRL's partner in this effort, and we are committed to this program's success. We build very effective teams from within and outside UES to tackle these problems in a multidisciplinary manner, and invite interest from potential collaborators.""Founded in 1973, UES, Inc. is an innovative science and technology company that provides its government and industry customers with superior research and development expertise and world-class support. We take great pride in developing products and services from our technologies for commercialization and transition.• Please contact us at Ph: (US) 937 427 6900, Fax (US) 937 429 5413.• UES Inc., 4401 Dayton Xenia Rd., Dayton, OH 45432-1894,Visit us at www.ues.com